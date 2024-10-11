MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings

Pakistan crumbled to defeat by an innings and 47 runs at the hands of England in the opening Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 12:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England‘s Jack Leach, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan‘s Salman Ali Agha, right, during the fifth day of the first Test.
England's Jack Leach, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right, during the fifth day of the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

England‘s Jack Leach, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan‘s Salman Ali Agha, right, during the fifth day of the first Test. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan became the first team in Test history to lose a match by an innings despite scoring 500-plus in the first innings.

On Friday, Pakistan crumbled to defeat by an innings and 47 runs at the hands of England in the opening Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

After opting to bat, Pakistan posted 556 in the first innings over two days before England responded with 823 for seven declared.

Harry Brook top-scored with 317 and Joe Root scored 262 with the pair being involved in a record fourth-wicket stand of 454.

READ | England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan

After trailing by 267 runs, Pakistan was bowled out for 220 and suffered another loss at home.

Pakistan is winless in its last 11 Tests at home, which includes seven defeats.

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
