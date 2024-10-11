PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings

Pakistan became the first team in Test history to lose a match by an innings despite scoring 500-plus in the first innings.

On Friday, Pakistan crumbled to defeat by an innings and 47 runs at the hands of England in the opening Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan.

After opting to bat, Pakistan posted 556 in the first innings over two days before England responded with 823 for seven declared.

Harry Brook top-scored with 317 and Joe Root scored 262 with the pair being involved in a record fourth-wicket stand of 454.

After trailing by 267 runs, Pakistan was bowled out for 220 and suffered another loss at home.

Pakistan is winless in its last 11 Tests at home, which includes seven defeats.