MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the ODI series in England, fanning speculation about his availability for the five-match series against India starting in November.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 13:13 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green might miss the home Test series against India if he undergoes surgery for a back injury.
FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green might miss the home Test series against India if he undergoes surgery for a back injury. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australian all-rounder Cameron Green might miss the home Test series against India if he undergoes surgery for a back injury. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/THE HINDU

MELBOURNE

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to decide within days whether he will undertake surgery for a back injury which would rule him out of the home Test series against India.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the ODI series in England, fanning speculation about his availability for the five-match series against India starting in November.

The operation, to be performed by New Zealand surgeons, would leave Green sidelined for months, Cricket Australia’s website (Cricket.com.au) said.

An Australia team spokesperson confirmed Green was considering the operation.

The alternative would be for Green to undertake rehab rather than surgery which might stifle his ability to bowl against India.

Selectors may be inclined to pick Green on the strength of his batting alone.

Green scored an unbeaten 174 in Australia’s last Test series against New Zealand in February and has a batting average of 36.23 in 28 Tests.

Related Topics

Cameron Green /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy /

Australia /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Baroda 115/5 vs Mumbai; Saurashtra 88/5 vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports schedule, October 2024: Women’s T20 World Cup, ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships, PKL and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  2. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bihar records its second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 highlights: England beats Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Will try to win against Australia for Fatima and her father, says Pakistan’s stand-in captain Muneeba
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Baroda 115/5 vs Mumbai; Saurashtra 88/5 vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sports schedule, October 2024: Women’s T20 World Cup, ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships, PKL and more
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, October 11: Harjinder Kaur sets new National Records at weightlifting nationals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment