Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India

MELBOURNE

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to decide within days whether he will undertake surgery for a back injury which would rule him out of the home Test series against India.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the ODI series in England, fanning speculation about his availability for the five-match series against India starting in November.

The operation, to be performed by New Zealand surgeons, would leave Green sidelined for months, Cricket Australia’s website (Cricket.com.au) said.

An Australia team spokesperson confirmed Green was considering the operation.

The alternative would be for Green to undertake rehab rather than surgery which might stifle his ability to bowl against India.

Selectors may be inclined to pick Green on the strength of his batting alone.

Green scored an unbeaten 174 in Australia’s last Test series against New Zealand in February and has a batting average of 36.23 in 28 Tests.