MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan

Pakistan was bowled out for 220 inside the first session as Salman Ali Agha (63) and Aamer Jamal (55 not out) delayed the inevitable with their fighting half centuries.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 13:18 IST , Multan - 2 MINS READ

AP
England bowler Jack Leach is congratulated after taking the final wicket of Naseem Shah during day five of the First Test Match.
England bowler Jack Leach is congratulated after taking the final wicket of Naseem Shah during day five of the First Test Match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England bowler Jack Leach is congratulated after taking the final wicket of Naseem Shah during day five of the First Test Match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England notched one of its most memorable test wins as it beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs on the fifth and final day of the first cricket test on Friday.

Pakistan was bowled out for 220 inside the first session as Salman Ali Agha (63) and Aamer Jamal (55 not out) delayed the inevitable with their fighting half centuries.

No. 11 Abrar Ahmed couldn’t bat due to a fever as Pakistan suffered the embarrassment of becoming the first test-playing country to lose a match by an innings after scoring over 500 runs in the first innings.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach picked up all three wickets on the final morning to finish with 4-30 after fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and debutant Brydon Carse had mopped the Pakistan top-order on the fourth evening.

Resuming on 152-6, Agha and Jamal resisted for an hour and stretched their partnership to 109 before Leach struck in his first over when he had Agha trapped leg before wicket off a straight delivery.

Leach then finished off the tail quickly by grabbing a stunning low return catch of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah was stumped after hitting the left-arm spinner for a straight six.

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5: AS IT HAPPENED

England had broken number of test records when it amassed 823-7 declared on the back of Harry Brook’s belligerent triple century and Joe Root’s impeccable 262 in reply to Pakistan’s first innings score of 556.

On Wednesday, Root also became England’s highest test run-scorer.

Pakistan’s woeful run in test cricket continued with skipper Shan Masood losing his sixth successive test since being elevated as captain last year. It was also Pakistan’s seventh loss at home in 11 test matches with the last win coming against South Africa in February 2021.

The second test begins at Multan from next Tuesday with the final test scheduled for Rawalpindi from Oct. 24.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan /

England /

Jack Leach /

Joe Root /

Harry Brook

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Baroda 115/5 vs Mumbai; Saurashtra 88/5 vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  2. England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan
    AP
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports schedule, October 2024: Women’s T20 World Cup, ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships, PKL and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan
    AP
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  3. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bihar records its second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 highlights: England beats Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs, takes 1-0 lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Baroda 115/5 vs Mumbai; Saurashtra 88/5 vs Tamil Nadu
    Team Sportstar
  2. England completes memorable and record-filled test match with innings win over Pakistan
    AP
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Cameron Green weighing back surgery, could miss home Test series against India
    Reuters
  4. PAK vs ENG: Pakistan becomes first team to score 500 and lose by an innings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sports schedule, October 2024: Women’s T20 World Cup, ITTF-Asian Table Tennis Championships, PKL and more
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment