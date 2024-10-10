MagazineBuy Print

Harry Brook scores second-fastest Test triple hundred after Sehwag

The record for the fastest triple century is held by India’s Virender Sehwag, who achieved the feat in 278 balls against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 14:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Harry Brook celebrates reaching his triple hundred.
England’s Harry Brook celebrates reaching his triple hundred. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England’s Harry Brook celebrates reaching his triple hundred. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

In England’s opening Test against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Ground, Harry Brook made history by scoring the second-fastest Test triple century. He reached the milestone in just 310 balls, smashing 28 fours and three sixes.

The record for the fastest triple century is held by India’s Virender Sehwag, who achieved the feat in 278 balls against South Africa in 2008 in Chennai.

Brook ultimately finished his innings with an impressive 317 runs off just 322 balls, helping England surpass 800 runs in response to Pakistan’s total of 556.

This remarkable achievement also made him the first England cricketer to score a Test triple century in 34 years and only the sixth English player to reach this milestone.

Fastest triple hundred in Tests
1. Virender Sehwag (IND) - 278 balls vs South Africa in Chennai (2008)
2. Harry Brook (ENG) - 310 balls vs Pakistan in Multan (2024)
3. Wally Hammond (ENG) - 355 balls vs New Zealand in Leeds (1933)
4. Matthew Hayden (AUS) - 362 balls vs Zimbabwe in Perth (2003)
5. Virender Sehwag (IND) - 364 balls vs South Africa in Chennai (2004)

Harry Brook

Harry Brook

