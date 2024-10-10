MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024: Upbeat Hyderabad takes on Gujarat in season opener

After two years of rebuilding, Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja is upbeat about his team’s prospects in his second season as leader.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 15:01 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh with head coach Vineet Saxena on the eve of the Ranji Trophy season opener against Gujarat at Gymkhana Ground on Thursday.
Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh with head coach Vineet Saxena on the eve of the Ranji Trophy season opener against Gujarat at Gymkhana Ground on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh with head coach Vineet Saxena on the eve of the Ranji Trophy season opener against Gujarat at Gymkhana Ground on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V.V.SUBRAHMANYAM

Two-time champion Hyderabad begins its Ranji Trophy campaign against Gujarat at Gymkhana Grounds this Friday, bolstered by new head coach Vineet Saxena. The former Rajasthan batter is optimistic about a promising start on a fresh pitch.

“Our focus is on building a winning process, not just achieving specific targets. Getting off to a good start is crucial for maintaining momentum,” said Vineet as he watched left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan in action during practice.

Vineet believes the absence of Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj due to national team commitments presents an ideal opportunity for other players to prove themselves. G. Rahul Singh will lead the team in Varma’s absence.

“What I find impressive about this Hyderabad squad is its balance — despite many young players, there’s a good mix of experience and youthful energy. We have several all-rounders, and the 19-year-old fast bowler Saranu Nishant looks like an exciting prospect,” Vineet added. “It’s hard to predict the pitch, but it’s essential we start the season on a positive note.”

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season preview: Axis of power has shifted, signalling Indian cricket’s growth spurt

Meanwhile, after two years of rebuilding, Gujarat captain Chintan Gaja is optimistic about his team’s prospects heading into his second season as leader, under the guidance of new coach Ramesh Powar. Gaja highlights the team’s well-balanced blend of youth and experience as the key to their potential success.

“We’ve had several young players come up from the under-23 level, and senior players like Priyank Panchal, Arjan, Siddharth Desai, and myself are ready to raise the bar,” Gaja said. “The pitch looks good, so it could be a high-scoring game. Our main spinner, Siddharth Desai, has been consistent for years, and we also have Rinkesh Vaghela, an off-spinner from the under-23s, who looks like a great prospect.”

“Our first goal is to qualify for the knockouts, but ultimately, we’re aiming for the championship,” Gaja concluded.

