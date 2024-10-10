MagazineBuy Print

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test stats review: Ravindra Jadeja’s all-rounder double

Ravindra Jadeja has reached the all-rounder double of 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets, becoming the 11th Test player to achieve this and the second quickest to do so.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 13:33 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Jadeja is the fourth spinner among these all-rounders to accomplish this feat. | Photo Credit: AFP
74 The number of Tests required for Ravindra Jadeja to reach the all-rounder double of 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets when he claimed the wicket of Bangladeshi Khaled Ahmed in the first innings of the Kanpur Test on 30 September 2024. He became the 11th Test player to achieve this double and the second quickest to do so. Ian Botham of England was the first to achieve this double in August 1984 and did it two Tests quicker than Jadeja. Jadeja is now the fourth spinner (listed below), among these all-rounders to accomplish this feat and the quickest to do so.

Fewest Tests taken to reach the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket

Tests

Player

Runs

Wkts

Achieved on

Against

Venue

Result

72

Ian Botham (Eng)

4085

302

9 Aug 1984

West Indies 

The Oval

Lost 

74

Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)

3122

300

30 Sep 2024

Bangladesh

Kanpur

Won

75

Imran Khan (Pak)

3000

340

26 Feb 1989

New Zealand

Auckland

Draw

83

Richard Hadlee (NZ)

3017

413

17 Mar 1990

Australia

Wellington

Won

83

Kapil Dev (Ind)

3486

300

7 Jan 1987

Sri Lanka

Cuttack

Won


 

Fewest Tests taken to reach the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket by a spinner

Tests

Player

Runs

Wkts

Achieved on

Against

Venue

Result

74

Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)

3122

300

30 Sep 2024

Bangladesh

Kanpur

Won

88

R. Ashwin (Ind)

3001

447

23 Dec 2022

Bangladesh

Mirpur

Won

94

Daniel Vettori (NZ)

3329

301

26 Aug 2009

Sri Lanka

ColomboSSC

Lost

142

Shane Warne (Aus)

3018

690

4 Dec 2006

England

Adelaide

Won

Note: The runs and wickets mentioned in the two tables above are the tally at the end of the innings after the double was achieved.

4 The number of batters to aggregate 27000 runs across formats in international cricket. Virat Kohli, in the first innings of the Kanpur Test match on 30 September 2024, during his blistering knock of 47 in 35 balls (the quickest of his Test career), when on 35, became the latest to reach the 27K run mark in international cricket history. He also became the quickest to reach this landmark — in fewest innings.

The 27K-run club in international cricket

Runs

Player (For)

Mts

Inns

No

Ave

100/50

in Tests

in ODIs

in T20Is

34357

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

664

782

74

48.52

100/164

15921

18426

10

28016

Kumar Sangakkara (SL+)

594

666

67

46.77

63/153

12400

14234

1382

27483

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

560

668

70

45.95

71/146

13378

13704

401

27041

Virat Kohli (Ind)

535

595

87

53.23

80/140

8947

13906

4188


 

Fewest innings to reach 27K runs in international cricket

Player (for)

Inns

Mts

Runs

Ave

Achieved on

Against

Venue

Result

Format

Virat Kohli (Ind)

594

535

27012

53.17

30 Sep 2024

Bangladesh

Kanpur

WON

Test

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

623

547

27092

48.12

15 Nov 2007

Pakistan

Gwalior

WON

ODI

Kumar Sangakkara (SL+)

648

580

27075

46.36

20 Jan 2015

New Zealand

Nelson

Lost

ODI

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

650

548

27006

46.48

14 Jan 2012

India

Perth

WOn

Test

+ Sangakkara also appeared for the World XI and Asia XI

 

13 The number of Tests victories for India without losing any against Bangladesh. This is considered one of the most dominant performances by a Test side against an opponent in history. Only Sri Lanka has, however, won more Tests — against Zimbabwe, but it has taken more matches to do so. India’s win percentage of 86.67 is second to South Africa’s 88.89 against Zimbabwe, although the latter sides have played less than 10 Test matches against each other.

Most one-sided Test bilateral series

Head-to-head Tests

Tests

Won

Lost

Drawn

%win

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe

20

14

0

6

70.00

India vs Bangladesh

15

13

0

2

86.67

South Africa vs Bangladesh

14

12

0

2

85.71

New Zealand vs Zimbabwe

17

11

0

6

64.71

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

9

8

0

1

88.89

West Indies vs Zimbabwe

12

8

0

4

66.67


 

52 The number of overs faced by Indian batters to win a Test match at home. In the Kanpur match the Indian batters faced a minimal number of overs to secure a Test match victory, which was their second-quickest in Tests overall, but their quickest at home. Earlier this year in Cape Town, Team India defeated the home side, South Africa, in even fewer overs than it did in Kanpur. In Test history, its performance in Kanpur ranks as the fourth fewest overs faced to win a match.

Winning a Test after facing fewest number of overs in the match

Overs faced

Balls faced

Winning side

1st inns overs

2nd inns overs

Opponent

Venue

Date

Result (won by)

46.0

276

England

29.3

16.3

West Indies

Bridgetown

10 Jan 1935

4 wkts

46.5

281

India

34.5

12.0

South Africa

Cape Town

4 Jan 2024

7 wkts

50.0

300

South Africa

50.0

Zimbabwe

Cape Town

5 Mar 2005

inns & 21 runs

52.0

312

India

34.4

17.2

Bangladesh

Kanpur

1 Oct 2024

7 wkts

54.3

327

Australia

54.3

South Africa

Melbourne

15 Feb 1932

inns & 72 runs


 

8.22 India’s run rate during its first innings against Bangladesh in Kanpur. This is now the third quickest total (of 50-plus) but by far the fastest for any totals of 100-plus in Test cricket history. Until now, no side has ever scored at eight or more runs per over in any 100-plus totals. Team India has thus set a new landmark in Test cricket by achieving this. Also, India’s combined run-rate of 7.36 in the match is now the quickest in Test history.

Quickest team totals of 50-plus in Test cricket

R/o

Team

Total

Overs

Opponent

Venue

Month, year

Result

M Inns

11.86

England

87/0

7.2

West Indies

Birmingham

Jul 2024

Won

4

10.00

England

50/0

5.0

Sri Lanka

Manchester

Jun 2002

Won

4

8.22

India

285/9d

34.4

Bangladesh

Kanpur

Sep 2024

Won

2

8.13

New Zealand

61/1

7.3

Pakistan

Karachi

Dec 2022

Draw

4

8.11

Pakistan

92/0

11.2

Sri Lanka

Galle

Jun 2015

Won

4

Note:India is the only side in the above list to do it while batting in the first innings. The previous highest run-rate in the first innings of a Test was 6.80 by South Africa (340/3d in 50 overs) against Zimbabwe in Cape Town in March 2005.


 

Quickest team totals of 100-plus in Test cricket

R/o

Team

Total

Overs

Opponent

Venue

Month, year

Result

M Inns

8.22

India

285/9d

34.4

Bangladesh

Kanpur

Sep 2024

Won

2

7.54

India

181/2d

24.0

West Indies

Port of Spain

Jul 2023

Draw

3

7.53

Australia

241/2d

32.0

Pakistan

Sydney

Jan 2017

Won

3

7.36

England

264/7d

35.5

Pakistan

Rawalpindi

Dec 2022

Won

3

6.82

West Indies

173/6

25.2

India

Kingston

Feb 1983

Won

4


 

Quickest combined (1st and 2nd innings) team match totals of 300-plus in Test cricket

R/o

Team

Total

Overs

Opponent

Venue

Month, year

Result

7.36

India

383/12

52.0

Bangladesh

Kanpur

Sep 2024

Won

6.80

South Africa

340/3

50.0

Zimbabwe

Cape Town

Mar 2005

Won

6.73

England

921/17

136.5

Pakistan

Rawalpindi

Dec 2022

Won

6.43

England

536/4

83.2

Ireland

Lord’s

Jun 2023

Won

Note: South Africa batted only in the first innings in Cape Town


 

All records are correct and updated until 5 Oct 2024.

