India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test stats review: Ravindra Jadeja’s all-rounder double

74 The number of Tests required for Ravindra Jadeja to reach the all-rounder double of 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets when he claimed the wicket of Bangladeshi Khaled Ahmed in the first innings of the Kanpur Test on 30 September 2024. He became the 11th Test player to achieve this double and the second quickest to do so. Ian Botham of England was the first to achieve this double in August 1984 and did it two Tests quicker than Jadeja. Jadeja is now the fourth spinner (listed below), among these all-rounders to accomplish this feat and the quickest to do so.
Fewest Tests taken to reach the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket
Tests
Player
Runs
Wkts
Achieved on
Against
Venue
Result
72
Ian Botham (Eng)
4085
302
9 Aug 1984
West Indies
The Oval
Lost
74
Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)
3122
300
30 Sep 2024
Bangladesh
Kanpur
Won
75
Imran Khan (Pak)
3000
340
26 Feb 1989
New Zealand
Auckland
Draw
83
Richard Hadlee (NZ)
3017
413
17 Mar 1990
Australia
Wellington
Won
83
Kapil Dev (Ind)
3486
300
7 Jan 1987
Sri Lanka
Cuttack
Won
Fewest Tests taken to reach the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket by a spinner
Tests
Player
Runs
Wkts
Achieved on
Against
Venue
Result
74
Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)
3122
300
30 Sep 2024
Bangladesh
Kanpur
Won
88
R. Ashwin (Ind)
3001
447
23 Dec 2022
Bangladesh
Mirpur
Won
94
Daniel Vettori (NZ)
3329
301
26 Aug 2009
Sri Lanka
ColomboSSC
Lost
142
Shane Warne (Aus)
3018
690
4 Dec 2006
England
Adelaide
Won
Note: The runs and wickets mentioned in the two tables above are the tally at the end of the innings after the double was achieved.
4 The number of batters to aggregate 27000 runs across formats in international cricket. Virat Kohli, in the first innings of the Kanpur Test match on 30 September 2024, during his blistering knock of 47 in 35 balls (the quickest of his Test career), when on 35, became the latest to reach the 27K run mark in international cricket history. He also became the quickest to reach this landmark — in fewest innings.
The 27K-run club in international cricket
Runs
Player (For)
Mts
Inns
No
Ave
100/50
in Tests
in ODIs
in T20Is
34357
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
664
782
74
48.52
100/164
15921
18426
10
28016
Kumar Sangakkara (SL+)
594
666
67
46.77
63/153
12400
14234
1382
27483
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
560
668
70
45.95
71/146
13378
13704
401
27041
Virat Kohli (Ind)
535
595
87
53.23
80/140
8947
13906
4188
Fewest innings to reach 27K runs in international cricket
Player (for)
Inns
Mts
Runs
Ave
Achieved on
Against
Venue
Result
Format
Virat Kohli (Ind)
594
535
27012
53.17
30 Sep 2024
Bangladesh
Kanpur
WON
Test
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
623
547
27092
48.12
15 Nov 2007
Pakistan
Gwalior
WON
ODI
Kumar Sangakkara (SL+)
648
580
27075
46.36
20 Jan 2015
New Zealand
Nelson
Lost
ODI
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
650
548
27006
46.48
14 Jan 2012
India
Perth
WOn
Test
+ Sangakkara also appeared for the World XI and Asia XI
13 The number of Tests victories for India without losing any against Bangladesh. This is considered one of the most dominant performances by a Test side against an opponent in history. Only Sri Lanka has, however, won more Tests — against Zimbabwe, but it has taken more matches to do so. India’s win percentage of 86.67 is second to South Africa’s 88.89 against Zimbabwe, although the latter sides have played less than 10 Test matches against each other.
Most one-sided Test bilateral series
Head-to-head Tests
Tests
Won
Lost
Drawn
%win
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
20
14
0
6
70.00
India vs Bangladesh
15
13
0
2
86.67
South Africa vs Bangladesh
14
12
0
2
85.71
New Zealand vs Zimbabwe
17
11
0
6
64.71
South Africa vs Zimbabwe
9
8
0
1
88.89
West Indies vs Zimbabwe
12
8
0
4
66.67
52 The number of overs faced by Indian batters to win a Test match at home. In the Kanpur match the Indian batters faced a minimal number of overs to secure a Test match victory, which was their second-quickest in Tests overall, but their quickest at home. Earlier this year in Cape Town, Team India defeated the home side, South Africa, in even fewer overs than it did in Kanpur. In Test history, its performance in Kanpur ranks as the fourth fewest overs faced to win a match.
Winning a Test after facing fewest number of overs in the match
Overs faced
Balls faced
Winning side
1st inns overs
2nd inns overs
Opponent
Venue
Date
Result (won by)
46.0
276
England
29.3
16.3
West Indies
Bridgetown
10 Jan 1935
4 wkts
46.5
281
India
34.5
12.0
South Africa
Cape Town
4 Jan 2024
7 wkts
50.0
300
South Africa
50.0
—
Zimbabwe
Cape Town
5 Mar 2005
inns & 21 runs
52.0
312
India
34.4
17.2
Bangladesh
Kanpur
1 Oct 2024
7 wkts
54.3
327
Australia
54.3
—
South Africa
Melbourne
15 Feb 1932
inns & 72 runs
8.22 India’s run rate during its first innings against Bangladesh in Kanpur. This is now the third quickest total (of 50-plus) but by far the fastest for any totals of 100-plus in Test cricket history. Until now, no side has ever scored at eight or more runs per over in any 100-plus totals. Team India has thus set a new landmark in Test cricket by achieving this. Also, India’s combined run-rate of 7.36 in the match is now the quickest in Test history.
Quickest team totals of 50-plus in Test cricket
R/o
Team
Total
Overs
Opponent
Venue
Month, year
Result
M Inns
11.86
England
87/0
7.2
West Indies
Birmingham
Jul 2024
Won
4
10.00
England
50/0
5.0
Sri Lanka
Manchester
Jun 2002
Won
4
8.22
India
285/9d
34.4
Bangladesh
Kanpur
Sep 2024
Won
2
8.13
New Zealand
61/1
7.3
Pakistan
Karachi
Dec 2022
Draw
4
8.11
Pakistan
92/0
11.2
Sri Lanka
Galle
Jun 2015
Won
4
Note:India is the only side in the above list to do it while batting in the first innings. The previous highest run-rate in the first innings of a Test was 6.80 by South Africa (340/3d in 50 overs) against Zimbabwe in Cape Town in March 2005.
Quickest team totals of 100-plus in Test cricket
R/o
Team
Total
Overs
Opponent
Venue
Month, year
Result
M Inns
8.22
India
285/9d
34.4
Bangladesh
Kanpur
Sep 2024
Won
2
7.54
India
181/2d
24.0
West Indies
Port of Spain
Jul 2023
Draw
3
7.53
Australia
241/2d
32.0
Pakistan
Sydney
Jan 2017
Won
3
7.36
England
264/7d
35.5
Pakistan
Rawalpindi
Dec 2022
Won
3
6.82
West Indies
173/6
25.2
India
Kingston
Feb 1983
Won
4
Quickest combined (1st and 2nd innings) team match totals of 300-plus in Test cricket
R/o
Team
Total
Overs
Opponent
Venue
Month, year
Result
7.36
India
383/12
52.0
Bangladesh
Kanpur
Sep 2024
Won
6.80
South Africa
340/3
50.0
Zimbabwe
Cape Town
Mar 2005
Won
6.73
England
921/17
136.5
Pakistan
Rawalpindi
Dec 2022
Won
6.43
England
536/4
83.2
Ireland
Lord’s
Jun 2023
Won
Note: South Africa batted only in the first innings in Cape Town
All records are correct and updated until 5 Oct 2024.
Latest on Sportstar
- Root, Brook break record for fourth wicket stand in 450-run stand
- India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test stats review: Ravindra Jadeja’s all-rounder double
- PAK vs ENG 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE score: Root, Brook double hundreds give England 100-run lead
- Women’s T20 World Cup Analysis: India finally breathes fire into campaign but remains cautious
- Tanvi Sharma reaches quarterfinals of Badminton World Junior Championships 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE