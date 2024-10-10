India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test stats review: Ravindra Jadeja’s all-rounder double









74 The number of Tests required for Ravindra Jadeja to reach the all-rounder double of 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets when he claimed the wicket of Bangladeshi Khaled Ahmed in the first innings of the Kanpur Test on 30 September 2024. He became the 11th Test player to achieve this double and the second quickest to do so. Ian Botham of England was the first to achieve this double in August 1984 and did it two Tests quicker than Jadeja. Jadeja is now the fourth spinner (listed below), among these all-rounders to accomplish this feat and the quickest to do so.

Fewest Tests taken to reach the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket

Tests Player Runs Wkts Achieved on Against Venue Result 72 Ian Botham (Eng) 4085 302 9 Aug 1984 West Indies The Oval Lost 74 Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 3122 300 30 Sep 2024 Bangladesh Kanpur Won 75 Imran Khan (Pak) 3000 340 26 Feb 1989 New Zealand Auckland Draw 83 Richard Hadlee (NZ) 3017 413 17 Mar 1990 Australia Wellington Won 83 Kapil Dev (Ind) 3486 300 7 Jan 1987 Sri Lanka Cuttack Won





Fewest Tests taken to reach the double of 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket by a spinner

Tests Player Runs Wkts Achieved on Against Venue Result 74 Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 3122 300 30 Sep 2024 Bangladesh Kanpur Won 88 R. Ashwin (Ind) 3001 447 23 Dec 2022 Bangladesh Mirpur Won 94 Daniel Vettori (NZ) 3329 301 26 Aug 2009 Sri Lanka ColomboSSC Lost 142 Shane Warne (Aus) 3018 690 4 Dec 2006 England Adelaide Won

Note: The runs and wickets mentioned in the two tables above are the tally at the end of the innings after the double was achieved.

4 The number of batters to aggregate 27000 runs across formats in international cricket. Virat Kohli, in the first innings of the Kanpur Test match on 30 September 2024, during his blistering knock of 47 in 35 balls (the quickest of his Test career), when on 35, became the latest to reach the 27K run mark in international cricket history. He also became the quickest to reach this landmark — in fewest innings.

The 27K-run club in international cricket

Runs Player (For) Mts Inns No Ave 100/50 in Tests in ODIs in T20Is 34357 Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 664 782 74 48.52 100/164 15921 18426 10 28016 Kumar Sangakkara (SL+) 594 666 67 46.77 63/153 12400 14234 1382 27483 Ricky Ponting (Aus) 560 668 70 45.95 71/146 13378 13704 401 27041 Virat Kohli (Ind) 535 595 87 53.23 80/140 8947 13906 4188





Fewest innings to reach 27K runs in international cricket

Player (for) Inns Mts Runs Ave Achieved on Against Venue Result Format Virat Kohli (Ind) 594 535 27012 53.17 30 Sep 2024 Bangladesh Kanpur WON Test Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) 623 547 27092 48.12 15 Nov 2007 Pakistan Gwalior WON ODI Kumar Sangakkara (SL+) 648 580 27075 46.36 20 Jan 2015 New Zealand Nelson Lost ODI Ricky Ponting (Aus) 650 548 27006 46.48 14 Jan 2012 India Perth WOn Test

+ Sangakkara also appeared for the World XI and Asia XI





13 The number of Tests victories for India without losing any against Bangladesh. This is considered one of the most dominant performances by a Test side against an opponent in history. Only Sri Lanka has, however, won more Tests — against Zimbabwe, but it has taken more matches to do so. India’s win percentage of 86.67 is second to South Africa’s 88.89 against Zimbabwe, although the latter sides have played less than 10 Test matches against each other.

Most one-sided Test bilateral series

Head-to-head Tests Tests Won Lost Drawn %win Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 20 14 0 6 70.00 India vs Bangladesh 15 13 0 2 86.67 South Africa vs Bangladesh 14 12 0 2 85.71 New Zealand vs Zimbabwe 17 11 0 6 64.71 South Africa vs Zimbabwe 9 8 0 1 88.89 West Indies vs Zimbabwe 12 8 0 4 66.67





52 The number of overs faced by Indian batters to win a Test match at home. In the Kanpur match the Indian batters faced a minimal number of overs to secure a Test match victory, which was their second-quickest in Tests overall, but their quickest at home. Earlier this year in Cape Town, Team India defeated the home side, South Africa, in even fewer overs than it did in Kanpur. In Test history, its performance in Kanpur ranks as the fourth fewest overs faced to win a match.

Winning a Test after facing fewest number of overs in the match

Overs faced Balls faced Winning side 1st inns overs 2nd inns overs Opponent Venue Date Result (won by) 46.0 276 England 29.3 16.3 West Indies Bridgetown 10 Jan 1935 4 wkts 46.5 281 India 34.5 12.0 South Africa Cape Town 4 Jan 2024 7 wkts 50.0 300 South Africa 50.0 — Zimbabwe Cape Town 5 Mar 2005 inns & 21 runs 52.0 312 India 34.4 17.2 Bangladesh Kanpur 1 Oct 2024 7 wkts 54.3 327 Australia 54.3 — South Africa Melbourne 15 Feb 1932 inns & 72 runs





8.22 India’s run rate during its first innings against Bangladesh in Kanpur. This is now the third quickest total (of 50-plus) but by far the fastest for any totals of 100-plus in Test cricket history. Until now, no side has ever scored at eight or more runs per over in any 100-plus totals. Team India has thus set a new landmark in Test cricket by achieving this. Also, India’s combined run-rate of 7.36 in the match is now the quickest in Test history.

Quickest team totals of 50-plus in Test cricket

R/o Team Total Overs Opponent Venue Month, year Result M Inns 11.86 England 87/0 7.2 West Indies Birmingham Jul 2024 Won 4 10.00 England 50/0 5.0 Sri Lanka Manchester Jun 2002 Won 4 8.22 India 285/9d 34.4 Bangladesh Kanpur Sep 2024 Won 2 8.13 New Zealand 61/1 7.3 Pakistan Karachi Dec 2022 Draw 4 8.11 Pakistan 92/0 11.2 Sri Lanka Galle Jun 2015 Won 4

Note:India is the only side in the above list to do it while batting in the first innings. The previous highest run-rate in the first innings of a Test was 6.80 by South Africa (340/3d in 50 overs) against Zimbabwe in Cape Town in March 2005.





Quickest team totals of 100-plus in Test cricket

R/o Team Total Overs Opponent Venue Month, year Result M Inns 8.22 India 285/9d 34.4 Bangladesh Kanpur Sep 2024 Won 2 7.54 India 181/2d 24.0 West Indies Port of Spain Jul 2023 Draw 3 7.53 Australia 241/2d 32.0 Pakistan Sydney Jan 2017 Won 3 7.36 England 264/7d 35.5 Pakistan Rawalpindi Dec 2022 Won 3 6.82 West Indies 173/6 25.2 India Kingston Feb 1983 Won 4





Quickest combined (1st and 2nd innings) team match totals of 300-plus in Test cricket

R/o Team Total Overs Opponent Venue Month, year Result 7.36 India 383/12 52.0 Bangladesh Kanpur Sep 2024 Won 6.80 South Africa 340/3 50.0 Zimbabwe Cape Town Mar 2005 Won 6.73 England 921/17 136.5 Pakistan Rawalpindi Dec 2022 Won 6.43 England 536/4 83.2 Ireland Lord’s Jun 2023 Won

Note: South Africa batted only in the first innings in Cape Town





All records are correct and updated until 5 Oct 2024.