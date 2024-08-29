India tour of Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma in elite list

4 The number of Indian batters to register a maiden T20I century before the age of 24 years. After registering a duck on debut, Abhishek Sharma became the latest to join the list of young Indian batters to record a maiden T20I century. While making his maiden T20I century, Abhishek became the first Indian to hit three sixes-in-a-row to get to his three-figure mark across formats. His 46-ball century makes him the joint third-fastest for India in men’s T20Is. Only Rohit Sharma (35 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (45) have done it quicker, while Abhishek equalled K. L. Rahul.
Youngest to score a maiden T20I century for India
Yrs-days
Batter (Score)
Against
Venue
Date
Result
21-279
Yashasvi Jaiswal (100)
Nepal
Hangzhou
3 Oct 2023
Won
23-146
Shubman Gill (126*)
New Zealand
Ahmedabad
1 Feb 2023
Won
23-156
Suresh Raina (101)
South Africa
Gros Islet
2 May 2010
Won
23-307
Abhishek Sharma (100)
Zimbabwe
Harare
7 Jul 2024
Won
3 The number of batters from Test-playing nations to score a maiden T20I century in fewest innings since debut. Abhishek Sharma now joins South African Richard Levi and West Indian Evin Lewis in achieving this rare feat.
Fewest innings to register maiden T20I century (for Test-playing nations only)
Inns
Scores
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
2
13, 117*
Richard Levi
South Africa
New Zealand
Hamilton
19 Feb 2012
W
2
0, 100
Evin Lewis
West Indies
India
Lauderhill
27 Aug 2016
W
2
0, 100
Abhishek Sharma
India
Zimbabwe
Harare
7 Jul 2024
W
3
21, 47*, 104
Deepak Hooda+
India
Ireland
Malahide, Dublin
28 Jun 2022
W
4
10, 5, 61, 117
Chris Gayle
West Indies
South Africa
Johannesburg
11 Sep 2007
L
4
0, 47, 22, 110*
K. L. Rahul
India
West Indies
Lauderhill
27 Aug 2016
L
+ Hooda did not bat in the first two T20I matches
3 The number of batters to register three-figure scores on Zimbabwe soil. India’s Abhishek Sharma became the latest to do so, in Harare on 7 July 2024.
T20I centuries on Zimbabwean soil
Runs
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
172
Aaron Finch
Australia
Zimbabwe
Harare
3 Jul 2018
Won
101*
Steven Taylor
USA
Jersey
Bulawayo
11 Jul 2022
Won
100
Abhishek Sharma
India
Zimbabwe
Harare
7 Jul 2024
Won
117 The target India failed to chase against Zimbabwe in the T20 international on 6 July 2024 in Harare. This is now the lowest it had failed to achieve in this format. By losing this game, India became only the second T20 World Cup men’s champion to lose its first T20I after the title win. England, which won the previous T20 WC title in November 2022, had also lost its first T20I outing as the World Champion, against Bangladesh in March 2023.
Lowest totals successfully defended by opponents against India in T20Is
Opponents (Total & overs)
India (Total & overs)
Venue
Date
Result for India
Zimbabwe (116/10 in 20)
India (102/10 in 19.5)
Harare
6 July 2024
Lost by 13 runs
New Zealand (126/7 in 20)
India (79/10 in 18.1)
Nagpur
15 Mar 2016
Lost by 47 runs
South Africa (130/5 in 20)
India (118/8 in 20)
Nottingham
16 Jun 2009
Lost by 12 runs
Zimbabwe (145/7 in 20)
India (135/9 in 20)
Harare
19 Jul 2015
Lost by 10 runs
West Indies (149/6 in 20)
India (145/9 in 20)
Tarouba
3 Aug 2023
Lost by 4 runs
12 The consecutive wins for India across formats in men’s international cricket before the defeat in Harare. However, this was its joint-longest winning streak across formats, equalling the feat achieved in 2017.
Meanwhile, the defeat in Harare also ended India’s joint-longest consecutive T20 international victories. The second table below has the details.
Consecutive victories for India across formats in international cricket
Matches
From
To
(Victories in Tests, ODIs, T20Is)
12
26 Jul 2017
24 Sep 2017
(3 Tests, 8 ODIs, 1 T20I)
12
2 Feb 2024
29 Jun 2024
(4 Tests, 8 T20Is)
11
6 Feb 2022
12 Mar 2022
(3 ODIs, 6 T20Is, 2 Tests)
10
8 Oct 2023
15 Nov 2023
(10 ODIs) +
9
5 Jul 2013
10 Oct 2013
(8 ODIs, 1 T20I)
9
22 Feb 2013
23 Jun 2013
(4 Tests, 5 ODIs)
8
20 Feb 1985
25 Aug 1985
(8 ODIs)
8
22 Nov 1993
18 Feb 1994
(5 ODIs, 3 Tests)
8
23 Feb 2003
20 Mar 2003
(8 ODIs)
8
20 Mar 2011
11 Jun 2011
(7 ODIs, 1 T20I)
8
8 Mar 2018
3 Jul 2018
(7 T20Is, 1 Test)
8
2 Aug 2022
31Aug2022
(5 T20Is, 3 Test)
+ India had an unbeaten run of 13 games from 8 Oct 2023 to 15 Nov 2023, which included a no-result game after its first two victorious matches.
** India’s record across all formats in 2024, so far, has been — 22 games (won 20, lost 2). The only matches it lost were the Hyderabad Test against England in January 2024 and the Harare T20I defeat. Its 20 victories came five times in Tests and 15 T20 Internationals.
Consecutive victories for India in T20 international cricket
Matches
From
To
12
3 Nov 2021
27 Feb 2022
12
14 Dec 2023
29 Jun 2024
9
7 Jan 2020
6 Dec 2020
7
28 Dec 2012
4 Apr 2014
7
12 Feb 2016
6 Mar 2016
7
8 Mar 2018
3 Jul 2018
Note:India also had a run of 11 consecutive victories without defeat from 11 December 2019 to 6 December 2020, which included a no-result match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 5 January 2020. This match was abandoned without a ball bowled after the toss was done. This winning sequence also included two tied games in New Zealand in January 2020, which it won via Super Overs.
102 India’s total in its unsuccessful run chase against Zimbabwe in the T20 international on 6 July 2024 in Harare. This is its second lowest in a run chase. It is also the third-lowest total for a full-member against Zimbabwe in T20Is, behind West Indies’ 79 for 7 in 2010 and Pakistan’s 99 all out in 2021.
Lowest totals for India in a run chase
Total
Overs
Against
Venue
Date
Target
Result for India
79/10
18.1
New Zealand
Nagpur
15 Mar 2016
127
Lost by 47 runs
102/10
19.5
Zimbabwe
Harare
6 Jul 2024
116
Lost by 13 runs
118/8
20.0
South Africa
Nottingham
16 Jun 2009
131
Lost by 12 runs
135/9
20.0
Zimbabwe
Harare
19 Jul 2015
146
Lost by 10 runs
135/10
17.4
Australia
Bridgetown
7 May 2010
185
Lost by 49 runs
2 The number of occasions, when seven or more ducks were recorded in the same T20I match, involving games between Test-playing nations. Interestingly, on both occasions Zimbabwe has been involved and surprisingly won both its games — against West Indies and India respectively.
Most ducks in a T20I match (by both sides) involving at least one Test-playing side
Ducks
Team1 (ducks)
Team2 (ducks)
Venue
Date
Won by
8
Zimbabwe (6)
West Indies (2)
Port of Spain
28 Feb 2010
Zimbabwe
7
Zimbabwe (4)
India (3)
Harare
6 Jul 2024
Zimbabwe
6
Kenya (6) +
New Zealand (0)
Durban
12 Sep 2007
New Zealand
6
Bangladesh (4)
Hong Kong (2)
Chattogram
20 Mar 2014
Hong Kong
6
South Africa (4)
Sri Lanka (2)
Colombo, RPS
14 Aug 2018
Sri Lanka
6
Pakistan (2)
Hong Kong (4)
Hangzhou
3 Oct 2023
Pakistan
+ the top four Kenyan batters were dismissed for a duck in Durban
** The record for the most ducks in a T20I match was in the game played between the Czech Republic and Turkey for the Romania Cup in Moara Valsiei on 30 August 2019. The game saw nine ducks — 8 by Turkey and one by Czech Rep.
All records are correct and updated until 26 July 2024.
