India tour of Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma in elite list









4 The number of Indian batters to register a maiden T20I century before the age of 24 years. After registering a duck on debut, Abhishek Sharma became the latest to join the list of young Indian batters to record a maiden T20I century. While making his maiden T20I century, Abhishek became the first Indian to hit three sixes-in-a-row to get to his three-figure mark across formats. His 46-ball century makes him the joint third-fastest for India in men’s T20Is. Only Rohit Sharma (35 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (45) have done it quicker, while Abhishek equalled K. L. Rahul.

Youngest to score a maiden T20I century for India

Yrs-days Batter (Score) Against Venue Date Result 21-279 Yashasvi Jaiswal (100) Nepal Hangzhou 3 Oct 2023 Won 23-146 Shubman Gill (126*) New Zealand Ahmedabad 1 Feb 2023 Won 23-156 Suresh Raina (101) South Africa Gros Islet 2 May 2010 Won 23-307 Abhishek Sharma (100) Zimbabwe Harare 7 Jul 2024 Won





3 The number of batters from Test-playing nations to score a maiden T20I century in fewest innings since debut. Abhishek Sharma now joins South African Richard Levi and West Indian Evin Lewis in achieving this rare feat.

Fewest innings to register maiden T20I century (for Test-playing nations only)

Inns Scores Batter For Against Venue Date Result 2 13, 117* Richard Levi South Africa New Zealand Hamilton 19 Feb 2012 W 2 0, 100 Evin Lewis West Indies India Lauderhill 27 Aug 2016 W 2 0, 100 Abhishek Sharma India Zimbabwe Harare 7 Jul 2024 W 3 21, 47*, 104 Deepak Hooda+ India Ireland Malahide, Dublin 28 Jun 2022 W 4 10, 5, 61, 117 Chris Gayle West Indies South Africa Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007 L 4 0, 47, 22, 110* K. L. Rahul India West Indies Lauderhill 27 Aug 2016 L

+ Hooda did not bat in the first two T20I matches





3 The number of batters to register three-figure scores on Zimbabwe soil. India’s Abhishek Sharma became the latest to do so, in Harare on 7 July 2024.

T20I centuries on Zimbabwean soil

Runs Batter For Against Venue Date Result 172 Aaron Finch Australia Zimbabwe Harare 3 Jul 2018 Won 101* Steven Taylor USA Jersey Bulawayo 11 Jul 2022 Won 100 Abhishek Sharma India Zimbabwe Harare 7 Jul 2024 Won









117 The target India failed to chase against Zimbabwe in the T20 international on 6 July 2024 in Harare. This is now the lowest it had failed to achieve in this format. By losing this game, India became only the second T20 World Cup men’s champion to lose its first T20I after the title win. England, which won the previous T20 WC title in November 2022, had also lost its first T20I outing as the World Champion, against Bangladesh in March 2023.

Lowest totals successfully defended by opponents against India in T20Is

Opponents (Total & overs) India (Total & overs) Venue Date Result for India Zimbabwe (116/10 in 20) India (102/10 in 19.5) Harare 6 July 2024 Lost by 13 runs New Zealand (126/7 in 20) India (79/10 in 18.1) Nagpur 15 Mar 2016 Lost by 47 runs South Africa (130/5 in 20) India (118/8 in 20) Nottingham 16 Jun 2009 Lost by 12 runs Zimbabwe (145/7 in 20) India (135/9 in 20) Harare 19 Jul 2015 Lost by 10 runs West Indies (149/6 in 20) India (145/9 in 20) Tarouba 3 Aug 2023 Lost by 4 runs





12 The consecutive wins for India across formats in men’s international cricket before the defeat in Harare. However, this was its joint-longest winning streak across formats, equalling the feat achieved in 2017.

Meanwhile, the defeat in Harare also ended India’s joint-longest consecutive T20 international victories. The second table below has the details.

Consecutive victories for India across formats in international cricket

Matches From To (Victories in Tests, ODIs, T20Is) 12 26 Jul 2017 24 Sep 2017 (3 Tests, 8 ODIs, 1 T20I) 12 2 Feb 2024 29 Jun 2024 (4 Tests, 8 T20Is) 11 6 Feb 2022 12 Mar 2022 (3 ODIs, 6 T20Is, 2 Tests) 10 8 Oct 2023 15 Nov 2023 (10 ODIs) + 9 5 Jul 2013 10 Oct 2013 (8 ODIs, 1 T20I) 9 22 Feb 2013 23 Jun 2013 (4 Tests, 5 ODIs) 8 20 Feb 1985 25 Aug 1985 (8 ODIs) 8 22 Nov 1993 18 Feb 1994 (5 ODIs, 3 Tests) 8 23 Feb 2003 20 Mar 2003 (8 ODIs) 8 20 Mar 2011 11 Jun 2011 (7 ODIs, 1 T20I) 8 8 Mar 2018 3 Jul 2018 (7 T20Is, 1 Test) 8 2 Aug 2022 31Aug2022 (5 T20Is, 3 Test)





+ India had an unbeaten run of 13 games from 8 Oct 2023 to 15 Nov 2023, which included a no-result game after its first two victorious matches.

** India’s record across all formats in 2024, so far, has been — 22 games (won 20, lost 2). The only matches it lost were the Hyderabad Test against England in January 2024 and the Harare T20I defeat. Its 20 victories came five times in Tests and 15 T20 Internationals.





Consecutive victories for India in T20 international cricket

Matches From To 12 3 Nov 2021 27 Feb 2022 12 14 Dec 2023 29 Jun 2024 9 7 Jan 2020 6 Dec 2020 7 28 Dec 2012 4 Apr 2014 7 12 Feb 2016 6 Mar 2016 7 8 Mar 2018 3 Jul 2018

Note:India also had a run of 11 consecutive victories without defeat from 11 December 2019 to 6 December 2020, which included a no-result match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 5 January 2020. This match was abandoned without a ball bowled after the toss was done. This winning sequence also included two tied games in New Zealand in January 2020, which it won via Super Overs.





102 India’s total in its unsuccessful run chase against Zimbabwe in the T20 international on 6 July 2024 in Harare. This is its second lowest in a run chase. It is also the third-lowest total for a full-member against Zimbabwe in T20Is, behind West Indies’ 79 for 7 in 2010 and Pakistan’s 99 all out in 2021.

Lowest totals for India in a run chase

Total Overs Against Venue Date Target Result for India 79/10 18.1 New Zealand Nagpur 15 Mar 2016 127 Lost by 47 runs 102/10 19.5 Zimbabwe Harare 6 Jul 2024 116 Lost by 13 runs 118/8 20.0 South Africa Nottingham 16 Jun 2009 131 Lost by 12 runs 135/9 20.0 Zimbabwe Harare 19 Jul 2015 146 Lost by 10 runs 135/10 17.4 Australia Bridgetown 7 May 2010 185 Lost by 49 runs





2 The number of occasions, when seven or more ducks were recorded in the same T20I match, involving games between Test-playing nations. Interestingly, on both occasions Zimbabwe has been involved and surprisingly won both its games — against West Indies and India respectively.

Most ducks in a T20I match (by both sides) involving at least one Test-playing side

Ducks Team1 (ducks) Team2 (ducks) Venue Date Won by 8 Zimbabwe (6) West Indies (2) Port of Spain 28 Feb 2010 Zimbabwe 7 Zimbabwe (4) India (3) Harare 6 Jul 2024 Zimbabwe 6 Kenya (6) + New Zealand (0) Durban 12 Sep 2007 New Zealand 6 Bangladesh (4) Hong Kong (2) Chattogram 20 Mar 2014 Hong Kong 6 South Africa (4) Sri Lanka (2) Colombo, RPS 14 Aug 2018 Sri Lanka 6 Pakistan (2) Hong Kong (4) Hangzhou 3 Oct 2023 Pakistan

+ the top four Kenyan batters were dismissed for a duck in Durban

** The record for the most ducks in a T20I match was in the game played between the Czech Republic and Turkey for the Romania Cup in Moara Valsiei on 30 August 2019. The game saw nine ducks — 8 by Turkey and one by Czech Rep.









All records are correct and updated until 26 July 2024.