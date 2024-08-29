MagazineBuy Print

India tour of Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma in elite list

The southpaw became the fourth batter to register a maiden T20I century before the age of 24 years. 

Published : Aug 29, 2024 12:28 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a century against Zimbabwe.
Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a century against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Abhishek Sharma celebrates after scoring a century against Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: AFP



 

4 The number of Indian batters to register a maiden T20I century before the age of 24 years. After registering a duck on debut, Abhishek Sharma became the latest to join the list of young Indian batters to record a maiden T20I century. While making his maiden T20I century, Abhishek became the first Indian to hit three sixes-in-a-row to get to his three-figure mark across formats. His 46-ball century makes him the joint third-fastest for India in men’s T20Is. Only Rohit Sharma (35 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (45) have done it quicker, while Abhishek equalled K. L. Rahul.

Youngest to score a maiden T20I century for India

Yrs-days

Batter (Score)

Against

Venue

Date

Result

21-279

Yashasvi Jaiswal (100) 

Nepal

Hangzhou

3 Oct 2023

Won

23-146

Shubman Gill (126*)

New Zealand

Ahmedabad

1 Feb 2023

Won

23-156

Suresh Raina (101)

South Africa

Gros Islet

2 May 2010

Won

23-307

Abhishek Sharma (100)

Zimbabwe

Harare

7 Jul 2024

Won


 

3 The number of batters from Test-playing nations to score a maiden T20I century in fewest innings since debut. Abhishek Sharma now joins South African Richard Levi and West Indian Evin Lewis in achieving this rare feat.

Fewest innings to register maiden T20I century (for Test-playing nations only)

Inns

Scores

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

2

13, 117*

Richard Levi 

South Africa

New Zealand

Hamilton

19 Feb 2012

2

0, 100

Evin Lewis

West Indies

India

Lauderhill

27 Aug 2016

W

2

0, 100

Abhishek Sharma 

India

Zimbabwe

Harare

7 Jul 2024

W

3

21, 47*, 104

Deepak Hooda+

India

Ireland

Malahide, Dublin

28 Jun 2022

W

4

10, 5, 61, 117

Chris Gayle

West Indies

South Africa

Johannesburg

11 Sep 2007

L

4

0, 47, 22, 110*

K. L. Rahul

India

West Indies

Lauderhill

27 Aug 2016

L

+ Hooda did not bat in the first two T20I matches


 

3 The number of batters to register three-figure scores on Zimbabwe soil. India’s Abhishek Sharma became the latest to do so, in Harare on 7 July 2024. 

T20I centuries on Zimbabwean soil

Runs

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

172

Aaron Finch

Australia

Zimbabwe

Harare

3 Jul 2018

Won

101*

Steven Taylor

USA

Jersey

Bulawayo

11 Jul 2022

Won

100

Abhishek Sharma

India

Zimbabwe

Harare

7 Jul 2024

Won


 


 

117 The target India failed to chase against Zimbabwe in the T20 international on 6 July 2024 in Harare. This is now the lowest it had failed to achieve in this format. By losing this game, India became only the second T20 World Cup men’s champion to lose its first T20I after the title win. England, which won the previous T20 WC title in November 2022, had also lost its first T20I outing as the World Champion, against Bangladesh in March 2023.

Lowest totals successfully defended by opponents against India in T20Is

Opponents (Total & overs)

India (Total & overs)

Venue

Date

Result for India

Zimbabwe (116/10 in 20)

India (102/10 in 19.5)

Harare

6 July 2024 

Lost by 13 runs

New Zealand (126/7 in 20)

India (79/10 in 18.1)

Nagpur

15 Mar 2016

Lost by 47 runs

South Africa (130/5 in 20)

India (118/8 in 20)

Nottingham

16 Jun 2009

Lost by 12 runs

Zimbabwe (145/7 in 20)

India (135/9 in 20)

Harare

19 Jul 2015

Lost by 10 runs

West Indies (149/6 in 20)

India (145/9 in 20)

Tarouba

3 Aug 2023

Lost by 4 runs


 

12 The consecutive wins for India across formats in men’s international cricket before the defeat in Harare. However, this was its joint-longest winning streak across formats, equalling the feat achieved in 2017. 

Meanwhile, the defeat in Harare also ended India’s joint-longest consecutive T20 international victories. The second table below has the details. 

Consecutive victories for India across formats in international cricket

Matches

From

To

(Victories in Tests, ODIs, T20Is)

12

26 Jul 2017 

24 Sep 2017

(3 Tests, 8 ODIs, 1 T20I)

12

2 Feb 2024 

29 Jun 2024

(4 Tests, 8 T20Is)

11

6 Feb 2022 

12 Mar 2022

(3 ODIs, 6 T20Is, 2 Tests)

10

8 Oct 2023 

15 Nov 2023

(10 ODIs) +

9

5 Jul 2013 

10 Oct 2013

(8 ODIs, 1 T20I)

9

22 Feb 2013 

23 Jun 2013

(4 Tests, 5 ODIs)

8

20 Feb 1985 

25 Aug 1985

(8 ODIs)

8

22 Nov 1993 

18 Feb 1994

(5 ODIs, 3 Tests)

8

23 Feb 2003 

20 Mar 2003

(8 ODIs)

8

20 Mar 2011 

11 Jun 2011

(7 ODIs, 1 T20I)

8

8 Mar 2018 

3 Jul 2018

(7 T20Is, 1 Test)

8

2 Aug 2022 

31Aug2022

(5 T20Is, 3 Test)


 

+ India had an unbeaten run of 13 games from 8 Oct 2023 to 15 Nov 2023, which included a no-result game after its first two victorious matches. 

** India’s record across all formats in 2024, so far, has been — 22 games (won 20, lost 2). The only matches it lost were the Hyderabad Test against England in January 2024 and the Harare T20I defeat. Its 20 victories came five times in Tests and 15 T20 Internationals.


 

Consecutive victories for India in T20 international cricket

Matches

From

To

12

3 Nov 2021

27 Feb 2022

12

14 Dec 2023 

29 Jun 2024

9

7 Jan 2020

6 Dec 2020

7

28 Dec 2012

4 Apr 2014

7

12 Feb 2016

6 Mar 2016

7

8 Mar 2018

3 Jul 2018

Note:India also had a run of 11 consecutive victories without defeat from 11 December 2019 to 6 December 2020, which included a no-result match against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on 5 January 2020. This match was abandoned without a ball bowled after the toss was done. This winning sequence also included two tied games in New Zealand in January 2020, which it won via Super Overs.


 

102 India’s total in its unsuccessful run chase against Zimbabwe in the T20 international on 6 July 2024 in Harare. This is its second lowest in a run chase. It is also the third-lowest total for a full-member against Zimbabwe in T20Is, behind West Indies’ 79 for 7 in 2010 and Pakistan’s 99 all out in 2021.

Lowest totals for India in a run chase

Total

Overs

Against

Venue

Date

Target

Result for India

79/10

18.1

New Zealand

Nagpur

15 Mar 2016

127

Lost by 47 runs

102/10

19.5

Zimbabwe

Harare

6 Jul 2024

116

Lost by 13 runs

118/8

20.0

South Africa

Nottingham

16 Jun 2009

131

Lost by 12 runs

135/9

20.0

Zimbabwe

Harare

19 Jul 2015

146

Lost by 10 runs

135/10

17.4

Australia

Bridgetown

7 May 2010

185

Lost by 49 runs


 

2 The number of occasions, when seven or more ducks were recorded in the same T20I match, involving games between Test-playing nations. Interestingly, on both occasions Zimbabwe has been involved and surprisingly won both its games — against West Indies and India respectively.

Most ducks in a T20I match (by both sides) involving at least one Test-playing side

Ducks

Team1 (ducks)

Team2 (ducks)

Venue

Date

Won by

8

Zimbabwe (6)

West Indies (2)

Port of Spain

28 Feb 2010

Zimbabwe

7

Zimbabwe (4)

India (3)

Harare

6 Jul 2024

Zimbabwe

6

Kenya (6) +

New Zealand (0)

Durban

12 Sep 2007

New Zealand

6

Bangladesh (4)

Hong Kong (2)

Chattogram

20 Mar 2014

Hong Kong

6

South Africa (4)

Sri Lanka (2)

Colombo, RPS

14 Aug 2018

Sri Lanka

6

Pakistan (2)

Hong Kong (4)

Hangzhou

3 Oct 2023

Pakistan

+ the top four Kenyan batters were dismissed for a duck in Durban

** The record for the most ducks in a T20I match was in the game played between the Czech Republic and Turkey for the Romania Cup in Moara Valsiei on 30 August 2019. The game saw nine ducks — 8 by Turkey and one by Czech Rep.


 


 

All records are correct and updated until 26 July 2024.

