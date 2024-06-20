T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match

Big-hitting Aaron
94 The number of runs registered by USA’s Aaron Jones against Canada in the opening match of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in Dallas. This is now the second highest by a batter playing his first T20WC match. West Indian Chris Gayle still holds the record of 117 runs in the 2007 T20WC. Gayle’s knock at the Wanderers on 11 September 2007 was incidentally the inaugural game of T20WC. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones’ score is now the highest in a T20WC match by a batter from an ICC associate member nation.
Highest individual scores on T20 World Cup debut
Runs
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
117
Chris Gayle
West Indies
South Africa
Johannesburg
11 Sep 2007
Lost
94*
Aaron Jones
USA
Canada
Dallas
1 June 2024
Won
90*
Herschelle Gibbs
South Africa
West Indies
Johannesburg
11 Sep 2007
Won
88
Sanath Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka
Kenya
Johannesburg
14 Sep 2007
Won
79*
Mohd Rizwan
Pakistan
India
Dubai
24 Oct 2021
Won
Note: Gayle and Jayasuriya’s efforts came in the match’s first innings. Jones made his runs batting at #4, while the rest came when opening the batting.
Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup by players from ICC associate nations
Runs
Batter
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
94*
Aaron Jones
USA
Canada
Dallas
1 June 2024
Won
86
Michael Jones
Scotland
Ireland
Hobart (BO)
19 Oct 2022
Lost
73*
Jatinder Singh
Oman
PNG
Al Amerat
17 Oct 2021
Won
72*
Tom Cooper
Netherlands
Zimbabwe
Sylhet
19 Mar 2014
Lost
71*
Max O’Dowd
Netherlands
Sri Lanka
Geelong
20 Oct 2022
Lost
10 The number of sixes hit by USA’s Aaron Jones during his match-winning knock of 94 against Canada in Dallas. This is now the joint-second most hit by a player in a T20WC match, a feat that only the legendary West Indian Chris Gayle has surpassed. This is a significant milestone for the U.S. team, as no U.S. batter has hit more than five sixes in a T20 match before this. Meanwhile, Jones bettered Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh’s seven sixes against Ireland in Sylhet on 21 March 2014, the previous record for the maximum sixes hit by an associate batter in a T20WC match.
Most sixes by a batter in a T20WC match
6s
Batter (score)
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
11
Chris Gayle (100*)
West Indies
England
Mumbai WS
16 Mar 2016
Won
10
Chris Gayle (117)
West Indies
South Africa
Johannesburg
11 Sep 2007
Lost
10
Aaron Jones (94*)
USA
Canada
Dallas
1 June 2024
Won
8
Rilee Rossouw (109)
South Africa
Bangladesh
Sydney
27 Oct 2022
Won
Note: Eight others have hit seven sixes in a match
238 The batting strike-rate during the match-winning third wicket partnership of 131 runs in 55 balls between USA’s Andries Gous and Aaron Jones against Canada in Dallas on 1 June 2024. This is the quickest 100-plus stand for any wicket in the history of T20WC since September 2007.
Fastest 100-plus partnerships for any wicket in T20WC
SR+
Runs
Balls
Wkt
Pair
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
238
131
55
3rd
Andries Gous & Aaron Jones
USA
Canada
Dallas
1 June 2024
Won
224
101
45
4th
Andrew Poynter & Kevin O’Brien
Ireland
Netherlands
Sylhet
21 Mar 2014
Lost
211
120*
57
3rd
Herschelle Gibbs & Justin Kemp
South Africa
West Indies
Jo’burg
11 Sep 2007
Won
209
119*
57
5th
Curtis Campher & George Dockrell
Ireland
Scotland
Hobart
19 Oct 022
Won
207
168
81
2nd
Quinton de Kock & Rilee Rossouw
South Africa
Bangladesh
Sydney
27 Oct 2022
Won
+ SR is runs scored off 100 balls
4 The number of runs conceded by Uganda’s 43-year-old off-spinner Franco Nsubuga against PNG in Providence, Guyana, on 5 June 2024. This is the fewest conceded by any bowler in a T20WC match. Nine days later, on 14 June, 35-year-old New Zealander Tim Southee equalled the record against Nsubuga’s team Uganda in Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago. Meanwhile, on 12 June 2024, Arshdeep Singh etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history. In the match against the USA in New York, he became the first Indian bowler to concede less than 10 runs in a T20WC match. This achievement not only sets him apart but also places him in the esteemed company of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R. Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have also achieved this feat for India in a T20 international match.
Bowlers conceding less than 10 runs in a T20WC match in their full quota of four overs
Bowling
E/R
Bowler
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
4-2-4-2
1.00
Franco Nsubuga
Uganda
PNG
Providence
5 June 2024
Won
4-1-4-3
1.00
Tim Southee
New Zealand
Uganda
Tarouba
14 Jun 2024
Won
4-0-7-4
1.75
Anrich Nortje
South Africa
Sri Lanka
New York
3 June 2024
Won
4-1-7-2
1.75
Trent Boult
New Zealand
Uganda
Tarouba
14 Jun 2024
Won
4-1-9-1
2.25
Ottniel Baartman
South Africa
Sri Lanka
New York
3 June 2024
Won
4-0-9-5
2.25
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan
Uganda
Providence
3 June 2024
Won
4-0-9-4
2.25
Arshdeep Singh
India
USA
New York
12 June 2024
Won
4-0-9-1
2.25
Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand
Uganda
Tarouba
14 Jun 2024
Won
Note:For the first time in a T20WC match, two bowlers from the same team conceded less than 10 runs in their full quota of four overs.
Indian bowlers conceding less than 10 runs in a T20I match in their full quota of four overs
Bowling
E/R
Bowler
Against
Venue
Date
Result
4-1-4-5
1.00
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Afghanistan
Dubai
8 Sep 2022
Won
4-1-8-4
2.00
R. Ashwin
Sri Lanka
Visakhapatnam
14 Feb 2016
Won
4-2-8-2
2.00
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
UAE
Mirpur
3 Mar 2016
Won
4-1-8-0
2.00
R. Ashwin
South Africa
Thiruvanathapuram
28 Sep 2022
Won
4-1-9-1
2.25
Ravindra Jadeja
England
Kolkata
29 Oct 2011
Lost
4-0-9-3
2.25
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Pakistan
Bengaluru
25 Dec 2012
Lost
4-0-9-4
2.25
Arshdeep Singh
USA
New York
12 June 2024
Won
Note: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in Bengaluru, was on his T20I debut.
3 The number of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul while leading a side in the T20WC. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan became the latest to join this elite group of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul as captain. Furthermore, the Afghan captain’s figures (4/17) are now the best by a captain in T20WCs.
Captains claiming three or more wickets in a T20WC match
Bowl
Overs
Bowler-captain
For
Against
Venue
Date
Result
4/17
4
Rashid Khan
Afghanistan
New Zealand
Providence
7 Jun 2024
Won
4/20
4
Daniel Vettori
New Zealand
India
Johannesburg
16 Sep 2007
Won
4/20
4
Zeeshan Maqsood
Oman
PNG
Al Amerat
17 Oct 2021
Won
3/24
4
Stuart Broad
England
Netherlands
Chittagong
31 Mar 2014
Lost
3/32
4
Stuart Broad
England
Sri Lanka
Pallekele
1 Oct 2012
Lost
3 The number of instances when two bowlers have claimed a four-or-more wicket haul in the same innings of a T20WC match. Afghanistan bowlers now have the distinction of doing it twice. For the record, this has now occurred on 23 occasions in all T20 internationals.
Two four-or-more wickets hauls by bowlers in the same innings of a T20WC match
Bowling side
Bowlers involved
Against
Venue
Date
Result
Pakistan
Umar Gul 4/25, Shahid Afridi 4/19
Scotland
Durban
12 Sep 2007
Won
Afghanistan
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5/20, Rashid Khan 4/9
Scotland
Sharjah
25 Oct 2021
Won
Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/17, Rashid Khan 4/17
New Zealand
Providence
7 Jun 2024
Won
Note: All the above instances have come in the second innings
All records are correct and updated until 14 June 2024.
