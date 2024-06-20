T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match

Big-hitting Aaron





94 The number of runs registered by USA’s Aaron Jones against Canada in the opening match of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in Dallas. This is now the second highest by a batter playing his first T20WC match. West Indian Chris Gayle still holds the record of 117 runs in the 2007 T20WC. Gayle’s knock at the Wanderers on 11 September 2007 was incidentally the inaugural game of T20WC. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones’ score is now the highest in a T20WC match by a batter from an ICC associate member nation.

Highest individual scores on T20 World Cup debut

Runs Batter For Against Venue Date Result 117 Chris Gayle West Indies South Africa Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007 Lost 94* Aaron Jones USA Canada Dallas 1 June 2024 Won 90* Herschelle Gibbs South Africa West Indies Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007 Won 88 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka Kenya Johannesburg 14 Sep 2007 Won 79* Mohd Rizwan Pakistan India Dubai 24 Oct 2021 Won

Note: Gayle and Jayasuriya’s efforts came in the match’s first innings. Jones made his runs batting at #4, while the rest came when opening the batting.





Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup by players from ICC associate nations

Runs Batter For Against Venue Date Result 94* Aaron Jones USA Canada Dallas 1 June 2024 Won 86 Michael Jones Scotland Ireland Hobart (BO) 19 Oct 2022 Lost 73* Jatinder Singh Oman PNG Al Amerat 17 Oct 2021 Won 72* Tom Cooper Netherlands Zimbabwe Sylhet 19 Mar 2014 Lost 71* Max O’Dowd Netherlands Sri Lanka Geelong 20 Oct 2022 Lost





10 The number of sixes hit by USA’s Aaron Jones during his match-winning knock of 94 against Canada in Dallas. This is now the joint-second most hit by a player in a T20WC match, a feat that only the legendary West Indian Chris Gayle has surpassed. This is a significant milestone for the U.S. team, as no U.S. batter has hit more than five sixes in a T20 match before this. Meanwhile, Jones bettered Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh’s seven sixes against Ireland in Sylhet on 21 March 2014, the previous record for the maximum sixes hit by an associate batter in a T20WC match.

Most sixes by a batter in a T20WC match

6s Batter (score) For Against Venue Date Result 11 Chris Gayle (100*) West Indies England Mumbai WS 16 Mar 2016 Won 10 Chris Gayle (117) West Indies South Africa Johannesburg 11 Sep 2007 Lost 10 Aaron Jones (94*) USA Canada Dallas 1 June 2024 Won 8 Rilee Rossouw (109) South Africa Bangladesh Sydney 27 Oct 2022 Won

Note: Eight others have hit seven sixes in a match





238 The batting strike-rate during the match-winning third wicket partnership of 131 runs in 55 balls between USA’s Andries Gous and Aaron Jones against Canada in Dallas on 1 June 2024. This is the quickest 100-plus stand for any wicket in the history of T20WC since September 2007.

Fastest 100-plus partnerships for any wicket in T20WC

SR+ Runs Balls Wkt Pair For Against Venue Date Result 238 131 55 3rd Andries Gous & Aaron Jones USA Canada Dallas 1 June 2024 Won 224 101 45 4th Andrew Poynter & Kevin O’Brien Ireland Netherlands Sylhet 21 Mar 2014 Lost 211 120* 57 3rd Herschelle Gibbs & Justin Kemp South Africa West Indies Jo’burg 11 Sep 2007 Won 209 119* 57 5th Curtis Campher & George Dockrell Ireland Scotland Hobart 19 Oct 022 Won 207 168 81 2nd Quinton de Kock & Rilee Rossouw South Africa Bangladesh Sydney 27 Oct 2022 Won

+ SR is runs scored off 100 balls

4 The number of runs conceded by Uganda’s 43-year-old off-spinner Franco Nsubuga against PNG in Providence, Guyana, on 5 June 2024. This is the fewest conceded by any bowler in a T20WC match. Nine days later, on 14 June, 35-year-old New Zealander Tim Southee equalled the record against Nsubuga’s team Uganda in Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago. Meanwhile, on 12 June 2024, Arshdeep Singh etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history. In the match against the USA in New York, he became the first Indian bowler to concede less than 10 runs in a T20WC match. This achievement not only sets him apart but also places him in the esteemed company of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R. Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have also achieved this feat for India in a T20 international match.

Bowlers conceding less than 10 runs in a T20WC match in their full quota of four overs

Bowling E/R Bowler For Against Venue Date Result 4-2-4-2 1.00 Franco Nsubuga Uganda PNG Providence 5 June 2024 Won 4-1-4-3 1.00 Tim Southee New Zealand Uganda Tarouba 14 Jun 2024 Won 4-0-7-4 1.75 Anrich Nortje South Africa Sri Lanka New York 3 June 2024 Won 4-1-7-2 1.75 Trent Boult New Zealand Uganda Tarouba 14 Jun 2024 Won 4-1-9-1 2.25 Ottniel Baartman South Africa Sri Lanka New York 3 June 2024 Won 4-0-9-5 2.25 Fazalhaq Farooqi Afghanistan Uganda Providence 3 June 2024 Won 4-0-9-4 2.25 Arshdeep Singh India USA New York 12 June 2024 Won 4-0-9-1 2.25 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand Uganda Tarouba 14 Jun 2024 Won

Note:For the first time in a T20WC match, two bowlers from the same team conceded less than 10 runs in their full quota of four overs.

Indian bowlers conceding less than 10 runs in a T20I match in their full quota of four overs

Bowling E/R Bowler Against Venue Date Result 4-1-4-5 1.00 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Afghanistan Dubai 8 Sep 2022 Won 4-1-8-4 2.00 R. Ashwin Sri Lanka Visakhapatnam 14 Feb 2016 Won 4-2-8-2 2.00 Bhuvneshwar Kumar UAE Mirpur 3 Mar 2016 Won 4-1-8-0 2.00 R. Ashwin South Africa Thiruvanathapuram 28 Sep 2022 Won 4-1-9-1 2.25 Ravindra Jadeja England Kolkata 29 Oct 2011 Lost 4-0-9-3 2.25 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Pakistan Bengaluru 25 Dec 2012 Lost 4-0-9-4 2.25 Arshdeep Singh USA New York 12 June 2024 Won

Note: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in Bengaluru, was on his T20I debut.





3 The number of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul while leading a side in the T20WC. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan became the latest to join this elite group of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul as captain. Furthermore, the Afghan captain’s figures (4/17) are now the best by a captain in T20WCs.

Captains claiming three or more wickets in a T20WC match

Bowl Overs Bowler-captain For Against Venue Date Result 4/17 4 Rashid Khan Afghanistan New Zealand Providence 7 Jun 2024 Won 4/20 4 Daniel Vettori New Zealand India Johannesburg 16 Sep 2007 Won 4/20 4 Zeeshan Maqsood Oman PNG Al Amerat 17 Oct 2021 Won 3/24 4 Stuart Broad England Netherlands Chittagong 31 Mar 2014 Lost 3/32 4 Stuart Broad England Sri Lanka Pallekele 1 Oct 2012 Lost





3 The number of instances when two bowlers have claimed a four-or-more wicket haul in the same innings of a T20WC match. Afghanistan bowlers now have the distinction of doing it twice. For the record, this has now occurred on 23 occasions in all T20 internationals.

Two four-or-more wickets hauls by bowlers in the same innings of a T20WC match

Bowling side Bowlers involved Against Venue Date Result Pakistan Umar Gul 4/25, Shahid Afridi 4/19 Scotland Durban 12 Sep 2007 Won Afghanistan Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5/20, Rashid Khan 4/9 Scotland Sharjah 25 Oct 2021 Won Afghanistan Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/17, Rashid Khan 4/17 New Zealand Providence 7 Jun 2024 Won

Note: All the above instances have come in the second innings





All records are correct and updated until 14 June 2024.