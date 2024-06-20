MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match

The United States of America’s Aaron Jones scored 94 against Canada, becoming the second-highest by a batter playing his first T20 World Cup match.

Published : Jun 20, 2024 19:23 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Aaron Jones of USA in action against Canada in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Aaron Jones of USA in action against Canada in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Aaron Jones of USA in action against Canada in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Big-hitting Aaron


 

94 The number of runs registered by USA’s Aaron Jones against Canada in the opening match of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup in Dallas. This is now the second highest by a batter playing his first T20WC match. West Indian Chris Gayle still holds the record of 117 runs in the 2007 T20WC. Gayle’s knock at the Wanderers on 11 September 2007 was incidentally the inaugural game of T20WC. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones’ score is now the highest in a T20WC match by a batter from an ICC associate member nation.

Highest individual scores on T20 World Cup debut

Runs

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

117

Chris Gayle 

West Indies

South Africa

Johannesburg

11 Sep 2007

Lost

94*

Aaron Jones

USA

Canada

Dallas

1 June 2024

Won

90*

Herschelle Gibbs

South Africa

West Indies

Johannesburg 

11 Sep 2007

Won

88

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka

Kenya

Johannesburg

14 Sep 2007

Won

79*

Mohd Rizwan

Pakistan

India

Dubai

24 Oct 2021 

Won

Note: Gayle and Jayasuriya’s efforts came in the match’s first innings. Jones made his runs batting at #4, while the rest came when opening the batting.


 

Highest individual scores in T20 World Cup by players from ICC associate nations

Runs

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

94*

Aaron Jones

USA

Canada

Dallas

1 June 2024

Won

86

Michael Jones

Scotland

Ireland

Hobart (BO)

19 Oct 2022

Lost

73*

Jatinder Singh

Oman

PNG

Al Amerat

17 Oct 2021

Won

72*

Tom Cooper

Netherlands

Zimbabwe

Sylhet

19 Mar 2014

Lost

71*

Max O’Dowd

Netherlands

Sri Lanka

Geelong

20 Oct 2022

Lost


 

10 The number of sixes hit by USA’s Aaron Jones during his match-winning knock of 94 against Canada in Dallas. This is now the joint-second most hit by a player in a T20WC match, a feat that only the legendary West Indian Chris Gayle has surpassed. This is a significant milestone for the U.S. team, as no U.S. batter has hit more than five sixes in a T20 match before this. Meanwhile, Jones bettered Netherlands’ Stephan Myburgh’s seven sixes against Ireland in Sylhet on 21 March 2014, the previous record for the maximum sixes hit by an associate batter in a T20WC match. 

Most sixes by a batter in a T20WC match

6s

Batter (score)

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

11

Chris Gayle (100*)

West Indies

England

Mumbai WS

16 Mar 2016

Won

10

Chris Gayle (117)

West Indies

South Africa

Johannesburg

11 Sep 2007

Lost

10

Aaron Jones (94*)

USA

Canada

Dallas

1 June 2024

Won

8

Rilee Rossouw (109)

South Africa

Bangladesh

Sydney

27 Oct 2022

Won

Note: Eight others have hit seven sixes in a match


 

238 The batting strike-rate during the match-winning third wicket partnership of 131 runs in 55 balls between USA’s Andries Gous and Aaron Jones against Canada in Dallas on 1 June 2024. This is the quickest 100-plus stand for any wicket in the history of T20WC since September 2007.

Fastest 100-plus partnerships for any wicket in T20WC

SR+

Runs

Balls

Wkt

Pair

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

238

131

55

3rd

Andries Gous & Aaron Jones

USA

Canada

Dallas

1 June 2024

Won

224

101

45

4th

Andrew Poynter & Kevin O’Brien

Ireland

Netherlands 

Sylhet

21 Mar 2014

Lost

211

120*

57

3rd

Herschelle Gibbs & Justin Kemp

South Africa

West Indies 

Jo’burg

11 Sep 2007

Won

209

119*

57

5th

Curtis Campher & George Dockrell

Ireland

Scotland

Hobart

19 Oct 022

Won

207

168

81

2nd

Quinton de Kock & Rilee Rossouw

South Africa

Bangladesh

Sydney

27 Oct 2022

Won

+ SR is runs scored off 100 balls

4 The number of runs conceded by Uganda’s 43-year-old off-spinner Franco Nsubuga against PNG in Providence, Guyana, on 5 June 2024. This is the fewest conceded by any bowler in a T20WC match. Nine days later, on 14 June, 35-year-old New Zealander Tim Southee equalled the record against Nsubuga’s team Uganda in Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago. Meanwhile, on 12 June 2024, Arshdeep Singh etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history. In the match against the USA in New York, he became the first Indian bowler to concede less than 10 runs in a T20WC match. This achievement not only sets him apart but also places him in the esteemed company of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R. Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja, who have also achieved this feat for India in a T20 international match. 

Bowlers conceding less than 10 runs in a T20WC match in their full quota of four overs

Bowling

E/R

Bowler

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

4-2-4-2

1.00

Franco Nsubuga

Uganda

PNG

Providence

5 June 2024

Won

4-1-4-3

1.00

Tim Southee

New Zealand

Uganda

Tarouba

14 Jun 2024

Won

4-0-7-4

1.75

Anrich Nortje

South Africa

Sri Lanka

New York

3 June 2024

Won

4-1-7-2

1.75

Trent Boult

New Zealand

Uganda

Tarouba

14 Jun 2024

Won

4-1-9-1

2.25

Ottniel Baartman

South Africa

Sri Lanka

New York

3 June 2024

Won

4-0-9-5

2.25

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan

Uganda

Providence

3 June 2024

Won

4-0-9-4

2.25

Arshdeep Singh

India

USA

New York

12 June 2024

Won

4-0-9-1

2.25

Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand

Uganda

Tarouba

14 Jun 2024

Won

Note:For the first time in a T20WC match, two bowlers from the same team conceded less than 10 runs in their full quota of four overs.

Indian bowlers conceding less than 10 runs in a T20I match in their full quota of four overs

Bowling

E/R

Bowler

Against

Venue

Date

Result

4-1-4-5

1.00

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Afghanistan

Dubai

8 Sep 2022

Won

4-1-8-4

2.00

R. Ashwin

Sri Lanka

Visakhapatnam

14 Feb 2016

Won

4-2-8-2

2.00

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

UAE

Mirpur

3 Mar 2016

Won

4-1-8-0

2.00

R. Ashwin

South Africa

Thiruvanathapuram

28 Sep 2022

Won

4-1-9-1

2.25

Ravindra Jadeja

England

Kolkata

29 Oct 2011

Lost

4-0-9-3

2.25

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pakistan

Bengaluru

25 Dec 2012

Lost

4-0-9-4

2.25

Arshdeep Singh

USA

New York

12 June 2024

Won

Note: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, in Bengaluru, was on his T20I debut.


 

3 The number of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul while leading a side in the T20WC. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan became the latest to join this elite group of bowlers to claim a four-wicket haul as captain. Furthermore, the Afghan captain’s figures (4/17) are now the best by a captain in T20WCs.

Captains claiming three or more wickets in a T20WC match

Bowl

Overs

Bowler-captain

For

Against

Venue

Date

Result

4/17

4

Rashid Khan

Afghanistan

New Zealand

Providence

7 Jun 2024

Won

4/20

4

Daniel Vettori

New Zealand

India

Johannesburg

16 Sep 2007

Won

4/20

4

Zeeshan Maqsood

Oman

PNG

Al Amerat

17 Oct 2021

Won

3/24

4

Stuart Broad

England

Netherlands

Chittagong

31 Mar 2014

Lost

3/32

4

Stuart Broad

England

Sri Lanka

Pallekele

1 Oct 2012

Lost


 

3 The number of instances when two bowlers have claimed a four-or-more wicket haul in the same innings of a T20WC match. Afghanistan bowlers now have the distinction of doing it twice. For the record, this has now occurred on 23 occasions in all T20 internationals.

Two four-or-more wickets hauls by bowlers in the same innings of a T20WC match

Bowling side

Bowlers involved

Against

Venue

Date

Result

Pakistan

Umar Gul 4/25, Shahid Afridi 4/19

Scotland

Durban

12 Sep 2007

Won

Afghanistan

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5/20, Rashid Khan 4/9

Scotland

Sharjah

25 Oct 2021

Won

Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/17, Rashid Khan 4/17

New Zealand 

Providence

7 Jun 2024

Won

Note: All the above instances have come in the second innings


 

All records are correct and updated until 14 June 2024.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Aaron Jones /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Mitrovic in the spotlight; Major talking points from SLO v SRB
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match
    Mohandas Menon
  3. IND vs AFG Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Rashid Khan in Super Eight match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG Predicted Playing XI, T20 World Cup Super Eight: Can Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal bolster India’s line-up?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Statsman

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match
    Mohandas Menon
  2. IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Mohandas Menon
  3. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
  4. T20 World Cups 2007, 2009 and 2010: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
  5. IPL 2024, Statsman: Andre Russell fastest to 200 sixes; Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians shatters T20 records
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024: Mitrovic in the spotlight; Major talking points from SLO v SRB
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match
    Mohandas Menon
  3. IND vs AFG Toss Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Rashid Khan in Super Eight match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG Predicted Playing XI, T20 World Cup Super Eight: Can Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal bolster India’s line-up?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: India vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20 WC; Stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment