India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series

Wellalage in elite list
0 The number of spin bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul against India on multiple occasions before Dunith Wellalage’s 5/27 in the final ODI match of the series in Premadasa on 7 August 2024. The left-arm spinner had previously claimed a five-wicket haul (5/40 also in Premadasa on 12 September 2023) against India. Overall, he now joins an elite group of six bowlers who have the distinction of claiming a five-wicket haul more than once against India. Australian pacer Brett Lee has done it on most occasions — four times.
Opponent bowlers claiming a five-wicket haul against India on multiple occasions
5-wkt hauls
Bowler
For
1st occasion
2nd occasion
3rd occasion
4th occasion
4
Brett Lee
Aus
5/27
5/38
5/27
5/58
Adelaide, 26 Jan 2000
Kuala Lumpur, 22 Sep 2006
Brisbane, 3 Feb 2008
Sydney, 24 Feb 2008
3
Aaqib Javed
Pak
7/37
5/19
5/61
Sharjah, 25 Jan 1991
Sharjah, 7 Apr 1995
Chennai, 21 May 1997
3
Mustafizur Rahman
Ban
5/50
6/43
5/59
Mirpur, 18 Jan 2015
Mirpur, 21 Jun 2015
Birmingham, 2 Jul 2019
2
Merv Dillon
WI
5/51
5/52
Toronto, 14 Sep 1999
Port of Spain, 2 Jun 2002
2
Mitchell Starc
Aus
6/43
5/53
Melbourne, 18 Jan 2015
Visakhapatnam, 19 Mar 2023
2
Dunith Wellalage
SL
5/40
5/27
ColomboRPS, 12 Sep 2023
ColomboRPS, 7 Aug 2024
Note: The first ODI bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against India was Kiwi Richard Collinge (5/23 in Christchurch on 21 Feb 1976), while the first spinner to do so was West Indian Viv Richards (6/41 in Delhi on 23 Oct 1989).
4 The number of occasions India’s top-order batters have been dismissed on ducks in consecutive innings. Sanju Samson recently faced this unfortunate situation in the T20I series in Sri Lanka.
Indian top-order batters dismissed without scoring in consecutive innings in T20Is
First instanceSecond instance
Batter
Runs (balls)
Opp
Venue
Date
(Bat#)
Runs (balls)
Opp
Venue
Date
(Bat#)
Ambati Rayudu
0 (1)
SA
Dharamsala
2 Oct 2015
(6)
0 (2)
SA
Cuttack
5 Oct 2015
(5)
K. L. Rahul
0 (6)
Eng
Ahmedabad
14 Mar 2021
(1)
0 (4)
Eng
Ahmedabad
16 Mar 2021
(2)
Rohit Sharma
0 (2)
Afg
Mohali
11 Jan 2024
(2)
0 (1)
Afg
Indore
14 Jan 2024
(1)
Sanju Samson
0 (1)
SL
Pallekele
28 Jul 2024
(2)
0 (4)
SL
Pallekele
30 Jul 2024
(3)
** Rohit was captain; ** Samson was the wicketkeeper in the second game; Bat# indicates position in the batting order
6 The number of occasions Team India has been involved in a tie in T20 internationals, which is by far the most by any other side in T20I history. What’s remarkable is that India has never lost a tie-breaker, whether it’s a Shoot Out or Super Over. This means India has won five tie-breakers, excluding one game where no Super Over was possible due to rain in Napier in November 2022.
India’s tied T20I games
#
Opponent
Venue
Date
Tie-breaker details
1
Pakistan
Durban
14 Sep 2007
Ind 3, Pak 0 (via a shoot out)
2
New Zealand
Hamilton
29 Jan 2020
NZ 17/0, Ind 20/0 (Won with 0 balls to spare)
3
New Zealand
Wellington
31 Jan 2020
NZ 13/1, Ind 16/1 (Won with 1 ball to spare)
4
New Zealand
Napier
22 Nov 2022
Match was tied (via DLS method)*
5
Afghanistan
Bengaluru
17 Jan 2024
Afg 16/1, Ind 16/0 (Tied Super Over)
Ind 11/2, Afg 1/2 (2nd Super Over) won 10 runs
6
Sri Lanka
Pallekele
30 Jul 2024
SL 2/2, Ind 4/0 (won with 5 balls to spare)
* The Super Over did not take place due to rain
* In Bengaluru the initial Super Over was also tied and thus had to be taken again
239 The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma as a captain in international cricket. This tally is now the most hit by a captain across formats. Rohit surpassed the previous record held by England’s Eoin Morgan with 233 sixes during his 58 in the first encounter of the ODI series in Premadasa on 2 August 2024.
Most career sixes by a batter as a captain in international cricket
6s
Tests
ODIs
T20Is
Batter
For
Inns
Inns/6
Balls
Balls/6
239
21
113
105
Rohit Sharma
Ind
136
0.57
4989
20.87
233
—
147
86
Eoin Morgan
Eng
180
0.77
5633
24.18
211
51
126
34
MS Dhoni
Ind
330
1.56
14583
69.11
171
37
123
11
Ricky Ponting
Aus
376
2.19
21280
124.44
170
59
82
29
Brendon McCullum
NZ
140
0.82
5325
31.32
13 India’s unbeaten ODI series run against Sri Lanka before it was brought to a grinding halt by the host nation in the recently concluded three-match series, where the Indians lost 0-2 in the Premadasa in Colombo. It has been 26 years, 11 months, 13 days, to be exact, since Sri Lanka won a bilateral series against India. The last time it won was the home series, which ended on 24 August 1997 by a 3-0 margin. Since then, India has won the previous 10 ODI bilateral series against Sri Lanka before this defeat.
Consecutive series without defeat between two sides in ODI matches
Series
For
Against
From
To
Series result
14+
Pakistan
Zimbabwe
2 Mar 1993
3 Nov 2020
Won 13, Shared 1
13+
India
West Indies
21 Jan 2007
1 Aug 2023
Won 13
13
India
Sri Lanka
22 Dec 1997
15 Jan 2023
Won 11, Shared 2
Note:
+Unbeaten run; *Pakistan won its last 11 ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 1996 to November 2020; *India won its last 13 series against West Indies
27 The number of wickets claimed by Sri Lankan spin bowlers in the recently concluded ODI series at home against India. This is the most by spinners of any side in a bilateral men’s ODI series of four or fewer matches. The previous highest was the 26 wickets by Bangladesh spinners against New Zealand and Zimbabwe; both were in four-match series at home from October to December 2010.
Most wickets by spinners for a side in a 3-4 match bilateral ODI series
Wkts
Bowling side
Opponent
Venue
Month, Year
Series result
27
Sri Lanka
India
SL
August 2024
SL won 2-0 (3)+
26
Bangladesh
New Zealand
Ban
October 2010
Ban won 4-0 (4)
26
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
Ban
December 2010
Ban won 3-1 (4)
21
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Ban
December 2011
Pak won 3-0 (3)
21
Hong Kong
Papua New Guinea
HKg
November 2016
HKg won 2-1 (3)
+ one match was a tie
43 The number of wickets claimed by spin bowlers from both sides in the recently concluded ODI series between host Sri Lanka and India. It is now the most claimed by spinners in a bilateral men’s ODI series of four or fewer matches. The previous highest was the 36 wickets by the Bangladesh and Pakistan bowling sides in December 2011.
Most wickets by spinners from both sides in a 3-4 match bilateral ODI series
Wkts
Home side
Visiting side
Month, Year
Series result
43
Sri Lanka (27)
India (16)
August 2024
SL won 2-0 (3)+
36
Bangladesh (15)
Pakistan (21)
December 2011
Pak won 3-0 (3)
33
Sri Lanka (14)
South Africa (19)
September 2021
SL won 2-1 (3)
+ one match was a tie
4 The number of occasions Team India has gone through an entire calendar year without a single ODI victory.
Going winless an entire calendar year in ODI cricket for India
Year
Opponent (result & Venue)
Opponent (result & Venue)
Opponent (result & Venue)
1974
Eng by 4 wkts in Leeds
Eng by 6 wkts at The Oval
—
1976
NZ by 9 wkts in Christchurch
NZ by 80 runs in Auckland
—
1979
WI by 9 wkts in Birmingham
NZ by 8 wkts in Leeds
SL by 47 runs in Manchester
2024
SL match tied in Colombo RPS
SL by 32 runs in Colombo RPS
SL by 110 runs in Colombo RPS
All records are correct and updated until 10 Aug 2024.
