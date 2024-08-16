MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series

IND vs SL key numbers: Here are the important stats and records from India’s recent tour of Sri Lanka.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 12:34 IST - 0 MINS READ

Mohandas Menon
Dunith Wellalage took a brilliant five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka clinched their first ODI bilateral series victory over India in 27 years, securing a commanding 110-run win in the third and final ODI in Colombo.
Dunith Wellalage took a brilliant five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka clinched their first ODI bilateral series victory over India in 27 years, securing a commanding 110-run win in the third and final ODI in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Dunith Wellalage took a brilliant five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka clinched their first ODI bilateral series victory over India in 27 years, securing a commanding 110-run win in the third and final ODI in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Wellalage in elite list


 

0 The number of spin bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul against India on multiple occasions before Dunith Wellalage’s 5/27 in the final ODI match of the series in Premadasa on 7 August 2024. The left-arm spinner had previously claimed a five-wicket haul (5/40 also in Premadasa on 12 September 2023) against India. Overall, he now joins an elite group of six bowlers who have the distinction of claiming a five-wicket haul more than once against India. Australian pacer Brett Lee has done it on most occasions — four times.

Opponent bowlers claiming a five-wicket haul against India on multiple occasions

5-wkt hauls

Bowler

For

1st occasion

2nd occasion

3rd occasion

4th occasion

4

Brett Lee

Aus

5/27

5/38

5/27

5/58


 


 


 

Adelaide, 26 Jan 2000

Kuala Lumpur, 22 Sep 2006

Brisbane, 3 Feb 2008

Sydney, 24 Feb 2008

3

Aaqib Javed

Pak

7/37

5/19

5/61


 


 


 


 

Sharjah, 25 Jan 1991

Sharjah, 7 Apr 1995

Chennai, 21 May 1997


 

3

Mustafizur Rahman

Ban

5/50

6/43

5/59


 


 


 


 

Mirpur, 18 Jan 2015

Mirpur, 21 Jun 2015

Birmingham, 2 Jul 2019


 

2

Merv Dillon

WI

5/51

5/52


 


 


 


 


 

Toronto, 14 Sep 1999

Port of Spain, 2 Jun 2002


 


 

2

Mitchell Starc

Aus

6/43

5/53


 


 


 


 


 

Melbourne, 18 Jan 2015

Visakhapatnam, 19 Mar 2023


 


 

2

Dunith Wellalage

SL

5/40

5/27


 


 


 


 


 

ColomboRPS, 12 Sep 2023

ColomboRPS, 7 Aug 2024


 


 

Note: The first ODI bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against India was Kiwi Richard Collinge (5/23 in Christchurch on 21 Feb 1976), while the first spinner to do so was West Indian Viv Richards (6/41 in Delhi on 23 Oct 1989).


 

4 The number of occasions India’s top-order batters have been dismissed on ducks in consecutive innings. Sanju Samson recently faced this unfortunate situation in the T20I series in Sri Lanka.

Indian top-order batters dismissed without scoring in consecutive innings in T20Is

First instanceSecond instance

Batter

Runs (balls)

Opp

Venue

Date

(Bat#)


 

Runs (balls)

Opp

Venue

Date

(Bat#)

Ambati Rayudu

0 (1) 

SA 

Dharamsala

2 Oct 2015 

(6)


 

0 (2) 

SA 

Cuttack 

5 Oct 2015 

(5)

K. L. Rahul

0 (6) 

Eng 

Ahmedabad 

14 Mar 2021

(1)


 

0 (4) 

Eng 

Ahmedabad 

16 Mar 2021

(2)

Rohit Sharma

0 (2) 

Afg 

Mohali 

11 Jan 2024 

(2)


 

0 (1) 

Afg 

Indore 

14 Jan 2024 

(1)

Sanju Samson

0 (1)

SL

Pallekele

28 Jul 2024

(2)


 

0 (4)

SL

Pallekele

30 Jul 2024

(3)

** Rohit was captain; ** Samson was the wicketkeeper in the second game; Bat# indicates position in the batting order


 

6 The number of occasions Team India has been involved in a tie in T20 internationals, which is by far the most by any other side in T20I history. What’s remarkable is that India has never lost a tie-breaker, whether it’s a Shoot Out or Super Over. This means India has won five tie-breakers, excluding one game where no Super Over was possible due to rain in Napier in November 2022.

India’s tied T20I games

#

Opponent

Venue

Date

Tie-breaker details

1

Pakistan

Durban

14 Sep 2007

Ind 3, Pak 0 (via a shoot out)

2

New Zealand

Hamilton

29 Jan 2020

NZ 17/0, Ind 20/0 (Won with 0 balls to spare)

3

New Zealand

Wellington

31 Jan 2020

NZ 13/1, Ind 16/1 (Won with 1 ball to spare)

4

New Zealand

Napier

22 Nov 2022

Match was tied (via DLS method)*

5

Afghanistan

Bengaluru

17 Jan 2024

Afg 16/1, Ind 16/0 (Tied Super Over)


 


 


 


 

Ind 11/2, Afg 1/2 (2nd Super Over) won 10 runs

6

Sri Lanka

Pallekele

30 Jul 2024

SL 2/2, Ind 4/0 (won with 5 balls to spare)

* The Super Over did not take place due to rain

* In Bengaluru the initial Super Over was also tied and thus had to be taken again


 

239 The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma as a captain in international cricket. This tally is now the most hit by a captain across formats. Rohit surpassed the previous record held by England’s Eoin Morgan with 233 sixes during his 58 in the first encounter of the ODI series in Premadasa on 2 August 2024.

Most career sixes by a batter as a captain in international cricket

6s

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Batter

For

Inns

Inns/6

Balls

Balls/6

239

21

113

105

Rohit Sharma

Ind

136

0.57

4989

20.87

233

147

86

Eoin Morgan

Eng

180

0.77

5633

24.18

211

51

126

34

MS Dhoni

Ind

330

1.56

14583

69.11

171

37

123

11

Ricky Ponting

Aus

376

2.19

21280

124.44

170

59

82

29

Brendon McCullum

NZ

140

0.82

5325

31.32


 


 


13 India’s unbeaten ODI series run against Sri Lanka before it was brought to a grinding halt by the host nation in the recently concluded three-match series, where the Indians lost 0-2 in the Premadasa in Colombo. It has been 26 years, 11 months, 13 days, to be exact, since Sri Lanka won a bilateral series against India. The last time it won was the home series, which ended on 24 August 1997 by a 3-0 margin. Since then, India has won the previous 10 ODI bilateral series against Sri Lanka before this defeat.

Consecutive series without defeat between two sides in ODI matches

Series

For

Against

From

To

Series result

14+

Pakistan 

Zimbabwe

2 Mar 1993

3 Nov 2020

Won 13, Shared 1

13+

India

West Indies

21 Jan 2007

1 Aug 2023

Won 13

13

India

Sri Lanka

22 Dec 1997

15 Jan 2023

Won 11, Shared 2

Note:

+Unbeaten run; *Pakistan won its last 11 ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 1996 to November 2020; *India won its last 13 series against West Indies


 

27 The number of wickets claimed by Sri Lankan spin bowlers in the recently concluded ODI series at home against India. This is the most by spinners of any side in a bilateral men’s ODI series of four or fewer matches. The previous highest was the 26 wickets by Bangladesh spinners against New Zealand and Zimbabwe; both were in four-match series at home from October to December 2010.

Most wickets by spinners for a side in a 3-4 match bilateral ODI series

Wkts

Bowling side

Opponent

Venue

Month, Year

Series result

27

Sri Lanka 

India

SL

August 2024

SL won 2-0 (3)+

26

Bangladesh

New Zealand

Ban

October 2010

Ban won 4-0 (4)

26

Bangladesh

Zimbabwe

Ban

December 2010

Ban won 3-1 (4)

21

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Ban

December 2011

Pak won 3-0 (3)

21

Hong Kong

Papua New Guinea

HKg

November 2016

HKg won 2-1 (3)

+ one match was a tie


 

43 The number of wickets claimed by spin bowlers from both sides in the recently concluded ODI series between host Sri Lanka and India. It is now the most claimed by spinners in a bilateral men’s ODI series of four or fewer matches. The previous highest was the 36 wickets by the Bangladesh and Pakistan bowling sides in December 2011. 

Most wickets by spinners from both sides in a 3-4 match bilateral ODI series

Wkts

Home side

Visiting side

Month, Year

Series result

43

Sri Lanka (27)

India (16)

August 2024

SL won 2-0 (3)+

36

Bangladesh (15)

Pakistan (21)

December 2011

Pak won 3-0 (3)

33

Sri Lanka (14)

South Africa (19)

September 2021

SL won 2-1 (3)

+ one match was a tie


 

4 The number of occasions Team India has gone through an entire calendar year without a single ODI victory.

Going winless an entire calendar year in ODI cricket for India

Year

Opponent (result & Venue)

Opponent (result & Venue)

Opponent (result & Venue)

1974

Eng by 4 wkts in Leeds

Eng by 6 wkts at The Oval

1976

NZ by 9 wkts in Christchurch

NZ by 80 runs in Auckland

1979

WI by 9 wkts in Birmingham

NZ by 8 wkts in Leeds

SL by 47 runs in Manchester

2024

SL match tied in Colombo RPS

SL by 32 runs in Colombo RPS

SL by 110 runs in Colombo RPS


 

All records are correct and updated until 10 Aug 2024.

Related Topics

India vs Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Gurdeep goes to Patna Pirates for 59 lakhs, Deepak Niwas Hooda remains unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series
    Mohandas Menon
  4. European Football Season Preview: Will Harry Kane’s title drought end?
    Aneesh Dey
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Statsman

  1. India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series
    Mohandas Menon
  2. IND Women vs SA Women Test Match stats, records, trivia
    Mohandas Menon
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Big-hitting Aaron makes headlines for USA in opening match
    Mohandas Menon
  4. IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan fastest Indian to 1000 runs in Indian Premier League
    Mohandas Menon
  5. T20 World Cups 2012, 2014 and 2016: Highest run-getters, leading wicket-takers, most sixes hit and hat-tricks taken
    Mohandas Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 2024 Auction Live Updates, Day 2: Gurdeep goes to Patna Pirates for 59 lakhs, Deepak Niwas Hooda remains unsold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Buchi Babu Invitation Cricket Tournament Round 1: Top international, IPL players in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series
    Mohandas Menon
  4. European Football Season Preview: Will Harry Kane’s title drought end?
    Aneesh Dey
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment