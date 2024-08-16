India tour of Sri Lanka: Key stats, records and trivia from IND v SL series

Wellalage in elite list





0 The number of spin bowlers to claim a five-wicket haul against India on multiple occasions before Dunith Wellalage’s 5/27 in the final ODI match of the series in Premadasa on 7 August 2024. The left-arm spinner had previously claimed a five-wicket haul (5/40 also in Premadasa on 12 September 2023) against India. Overall, he now joins an elite group of six bowlers who have the distinction of claiming a five-wicket haul more than once against India. Australian pacer Brett Lee has done it on most occasions — four times.

Opponent bowlers claiming a five-wicket haul against India on multiple occasions

5-wkt hauls Bowler For 1st occasion 2nd occasion 3rd occasion 4th occasion 4 Brett Lee Aus 5/27 5/38 5/27 5/58





Adelaide, 26 Jan 2000 Kuala Lumpur, 22 Sep 2006 Brisbane, 3 Feb 2008 Sydney, 24 Feb 2008 3 Aaqib Javed Pak 7/37 5/19 5/61







Sharjah, 25 Jan 1991 Sharjah, 7 Apr 1995 Chennai, 21 May 1997

3 Mustafizur Rahman Ban 5/50 6/43 5/59







Mirpur, 18 Jan 2015 Mirpur, 21 Jun 2015 Birmingham, 2 Jul 2019

2 Merv Dillon WI 5/51 5/52









Toronto, 14 Sep 1999 Port of Spain, 2 Jun 2002



2 Mitchell Starc Aus 6/43 5/53









Melbourne, 18 Jan 2015 Visakhapatnam, 19 Mar 2023



2 Dunith Wellalage SL 5/40 5/27









ColomboRPS, 12 Sep 2023 ColomboRPS, 7 Aug 2024





Note: The first ODI bowler to claim a five-wicket haul against India was Kiwi Richard Collinge (5/23 in Christchurch on 21 Feb 1976), while the first spinner to do so was West Indian Viv Richards (6/41 in Delhi on 23 Oct 1989).





4 The number of occasions India’s top-order batters have been dismissed on ducks in consecutive innings. Sanju Samson recently faced this unfortunate situation in the T20I series in Sri Lanka.

Indian top-order batters dismissed without scoring in consecutive innings in T20Is

First instanceSecond instance

Batter Runs (balls) Opp Venue Date (Bat#)

Runs (balls) Opp Venue Date (Bat#) Ambati Rayudu 0 (1) SA Dharamsala 2 Oct 2015 (6)

0 (2) SA Cuttack 5 Oct 2015 (5) K. L. Rahul 0 (6) Eng Ahmedabad 14 Mar 2021 (1)

0 (4) Eng Ahmedabad 16 Mar 2021 (2) Rohit Sharma 0 (2) Afg Mohali 11 Jan 2024 (2)

0 (1) Afg Indore 14 Jan 2024 (1) Sanju Samson 0 (1) SL Pallekele 28 Jul 2024 (2)

0 (4) SL Pallekele 30 Jul 2024 (3)

** Rohit was captain; ** Samson was the wicketkeeper in the second game; Bat# indicates position in the batting order





6 The number of occasions Team India has been involved in a tie in T20 internationals, which is by far the most by any other side in T20I history. What’s remarkable is that India has never lost a tie-breaker, whether it’s a Shoot Out or Super Over. This means India has won five tie-breakers, excluding one game where no Super Over was possible due to rain in Napier in November 2022.

India’s tied T20I games

# Opponent Venue Date Tie-breaker details 1 Pakistan Durban 14 Sep 2007 Ind 3, Pak 0 (via a shoot out) 2 New Zealand Hamilton 29 Jan 2020 NZ 17/0, Ind 20/0 (Won with 0 balls to spare) 3 New Zealand Wellington 31 Jan 2020 NZ 13/1, Ind 16/1 (Won with 1 ball to spare) 4 New Zealand Napier 22 Nov 2022 Match was tied (via DLS method)* 5 Afghanistan Bengaluru 17 Jan 2024 Afg 16/1, Ind 16/0 (Tied Super Over)







Ind 11/2, Afg 1/2 (2nd Super Over) won 10 runs 6 Sri Lanka Pallekele 30 Jul 2024 SL 2/2, Ind 4/0 (won with 5 balls to spare)

* The Super Over did not take place due to rain

* In Bengaluru the initial Super Over was also tied and thus had to be taken again





239 The number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma as a captain in international cricket. This tally is now the most hit by a captain across formats. Rohit surpassed the previous record held by England’s Eoin Morgan with 233 sixes during his 58 in the first encounter of the ODI series in Premadasa on 2 August 2024.

Most career sixes by a batter as a captain in international cricket

6s Tests ODIs T20Is Batter For Inns Inns/6 Balls Balls/6 239 21 113 105 Rohit Sharma Ind 136 0.57 4989 20.87 233 — 147 86 Eoin Morgan Eng 180 0.77 5633 24.18 211 51 126 34 MS Dhoni Ind 330 1.56 14583 69.11 171 37 123 11 Ricky Ponting Aus 376 2.19 21280 124.44 170 59 82 29 Brendon McCullum NZ 140 0.82 5325 31.32













13 India’s unbeaten ODI series run against Sri Lanka before it was brought to a grinding halt by the host nation in the recently concluded three-match series, where the Indians lost 0-2 in the Premadasa in Colombo. It has been 26 years, 11 months, 13 days, to be exact, since Sri Lanka won a bilateral series against India. The last time it won was the home series, which ended on 24 August 1997 by a 3-0 margin. Since then, India has won the previous 10 ODI bilateral series against Sri Lanka before this defeat.

Consecutive series without defeat between two sides in ODI matches

Series For Against From To Series result 14+ Pakistan Zimbabwe 2 Mar 1993 3 Nov 2020 Won 13, Shared 1 13+ India West Indies 21 Jan 2007 1 Aug 2023 Won 13 13 India Sri Lanka 22 Dec 1997 15 Jan 2023 Won 11, Shared 2

Note:

+Unbeaten run; *Pakistan won its last 11 ODI series against Zimbabwe from October 1996 to November 2020; *India won its last 13 series against West Indies





27 The number of wickets claimed by Sri Lankan spin bowlers in the recently concluded ODI series at home against India. This is the most by spinners of any side in a bilateral men’s ODI series of four or fewer matches. The previous highest was the 26 wickets by Bangladesh spinners against New Zealand and Zimbabwe; both were in four-match series at home from October to December 2010.

Most wickets by spinners for a side in a 3-4 match bilateral ODI series

Wkts Bowling side Opponent Venue Month, Year Series result 27 Sri Lanka India SL August 2024 SL won 2-0 (3)+ 26 Bangladesh New Zealand Ban October 2010 Ban won 4-0 (4) 26 Bangladesh Zimbabwe Ban December 2010 Ban won 3-1 (4) 21 Pakistan Bangladesh Ban December 2011 Pak won 3-0 (3) 21 Hong Kong Papua New Guinea HKg November 2016 HKg won 2-1 (3)

+ one match was a tie





43 The number of wickets claimed by spin bowlers from both sides in the recently concluded ODI series between host Sri Lanka and India. It is now the most claimed by spinners in a bilateral men’s ODI series of four or fewer matches. The previous highest was the 36 wickets by the Bangladesh and Pakistan bowling sides in December 2011.

Most wickets by spinners from both sides in a 3-4 match bilateral ODI series

Wkts Home side Visiting side Month, Year Series result 43 Sri Lanka (27) India (16) August 2024 SL won 2-0 (3)+ 36 Bangladesh (15) Pakistan (21) December 2011 Pak won 3-0 (3) 33 Sri Lanka (14) South Africa (19) September 2021 SL won 2-1 (3)

+ one match was a tie





4 The number of occasions Team India has gone through an entire calendar year without a single ODI victory.

Going winless an entire calendar year in ODI cricket for India

Year Opponent (result & Venue) Opponent (result & Venue) Opponent (result & Venue) 1974 Eng by 4 wkts in Leeds Eng by 6 wkts at The Oval — 1976 NZ by 9 wkts in Christchurch NZ by 80 runs in Auckland — 1979 WI by 9 wkts in Birmingham NZ by 8 wkts in Leeds SL by 47 runs in Manchester 2024 SL match tied in Colombo RPS SL by 32 runs in Colombo RPS SL by 110 runs in Colombo RPS





All records are correct and updated until 10 Aug 2024.