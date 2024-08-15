The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 player auction, being held in Mumbai on August 15 and 16, will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer.
The pool comprises the players released by the franchises after Season 10 alongside other domestic names. Additionally, the player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalists of the Khelo India University Games 2024.
PRO KABADDI LEAGUE SEASON 11 AUCTION LIVE UPDATES
Player categories
The auction is categorized into four groups based on their base prices and roles - Category A, B, C & D.
- Category A players will have a base price of INR 30 lakh
- Category B players will have a base price of INR 20 lakh
- Category C INR 13 lakh
- Category D will feature the players with a base price of INR INR 9 lakh
These players will be further divided into all-rounders, raiders, and defenders as per their skills.
SOLD PLAYERS
|NAME
|TEAM
|PRICE (IN INR)
|POSITION
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran)
|Haryana Steelers
|2.07 crore
|All-rounder
|Fazel Atrachali (Iran)
|Bengal Warriorz
|50 lakh
|Defender
UNSOLD PLAYERS
|NAME
|BASE PRICE (IN INR)
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
- PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore
- MotoGP: Japanese rider Ogura signs two-year contract with Trackhouse
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE