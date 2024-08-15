MagazineBuy Print

Live

PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

The PKL Season 11 player auction, being held in Mumbai on August 15 and 16, will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer.

Updated : Aug 15, 2024 19:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (right).
FILE PHOTO: Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (right). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
FILE PHOTO: Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (right). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 player auction, being held in Mumbai on August 15 and 16, will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer.

The pool comprises the players released by the franchises after Season 10 alongside other domestic names. Additionally, the player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalists of the Khelo India University Games 2024.

PRO KABADDI LEAGUE SEASON 11 AUCTION LIVE UPDATES

Player categories

The auction is categorized into four groups based on their base prices and roles - Category A, B, C & D.

- Category A players will have a base price of INR 30 lakh

- Category B players will have a base price of INR 20 lakh

- Category C INR 13 lakh

- Category D will feature the players with a base price of INR INR 9 lakh

These players will be further divided into all-rounders, raiders, and defenders as per their skills.

SOLD PLAYERS

NAME TEAM PRICE (IN INR) POSITION
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Iran) Haryana Steelers 2.07 crore All-rounder
Fazel Atrachali (Iran) Bengal Warriorz 50 lakh Defender

UNSOLD PLAYERS

NAME BASE PRICE (IN INR)

