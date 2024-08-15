PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat on table after Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer

Key Updates
- Fazel Atrachali goes to Bengal Warriors!!
- Shadloui goes to Haryana Steelers!!
- How many players can be sold during the auction?
- What is the squad size of a PKL team?
- How many players will be on offer during auction?
- Who are the most expensive players of all time?
- Full list of released players by every franchise
- How can the franchises use the Final Bid Match (FBM) option during auction?
- How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?
- Rules, format: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction
- Which players have been retained before the auction?
- Top five stars going under the hammer today
- August 15, 2024 20:02Bulls vs Mumba for Pawan Sehrawat
Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba are battling it out for Pawan Sehrawat.
The price has already crossed 1.50 Cr.
- August 15, 2024 19:59Pawan crosses 1 Cr
Bengaluru bids INR 1 Cr for the ‘High-flyer’.
U Mumba is still in the race to sign the dynamic raider-turned-all-rounder.
- August 15, 2024 19:57Bengaluru going for Pawan!!
Bengaluru Bulls are going after Pawan Sehrawat, they are facing competion from U Mumba.
- August 15, 2024 19:55Pawan Sehrawat is next!!
Indian skipper Pawan ‘High-flyer’ Sehrawat is next.
He was the most expensive player of PKL history in last auction.
- August 15, 2024 19:54Fazel Atrachali goes to Bengal Warriors!!
Fazel Atrachali goes to Bengal Warriors for INR 50L.
Gujarat Giants are not using the FBM option.
- August 15, 2024 19:52Fazel Atrachali crosses 50L mark
With Delhi and Bengal continuing the bidding war, the Iranian national team skipper crosses 50L mark.
- August 15, 2024 19:48Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors for Fazel
It is Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors for Fazel at the moment.
- August 15, 2024 19:47Fazel Atrachali is next
Iranian ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali is the next player to go under the hammer.
- August 15, 2024 19:46Shadloui goes to Haryana Steelers!!
Shadloui goes to Haryana Steelers for 2.07 Cr.
FBM card is available for Puneri Paltan for the Iranian. But they are not using.
- August 15, 2024 19:43Shadloui crosses 2 Cr
The Iranian left-cover crosses 2 Cr mark for the second successive PKL auction.
Gujarat vs Haryana at the moment.
- August 15, 2024 19:41Haryana Steelers bids for Shadloui
Haryana Steelers joins the bid after U Mumba pulled of a 1.80 Cr.
- August 15, 2024 19:38Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba for Shadloui at the moment
The battle for the all-rounder is now between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba.
Giants rules themselves out of the bidding at 1.67 Cr. But they are still in it after a quick consultation.
- August 15, 2024 19:35Shadloui crosses the 1.5 Cr. mark
Titans and UP Yoddhas are battling it out for the best defender of season 10.
U Mumba has joined in the bidding war.
Shadloui crosses 1.50 Cr mark.
- August 15, 2024 19:32Pirates and Titans are going for Shadloui
Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans are going strong for the Iranian all-rounder.
UP Yoddhas has also joined the party as his price crosses INR 1 Cr.
- August 15, 2024 19:30Shadloui is the first player to go under hammer
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui is the first player to under the hammer with a base price of 30L.
- August 15, 2024 19:29International players to go first!
The international players from category A to go first in the order of All-rounder, Defender and Raider.
- August 15, 2024 19:26The auction begins with the National anthem on the 78th Independence day!!
The auction begins with the National anthem on the 78th Independence day. All the members of the 12 franchise and everyone present inside the auction hall stands up.
- August 15, 2024 19:24Auction is almost here!!
The auction will begin shortly. All the franchise are present in the auction hall.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!!
- August 15, 2024 19:18Full list of retained Jaipur Pink Panthers players
- August 15, 2024 19:13Purse remaining for every team:
Gujarat Giants: 4.08 CR
Telugu Titans: 3.81 CR
Bengal Warriors: 3.62 CR
Patna Pirates: 3.57 CR
UP Yoddhas: 3.04 CR
Bengaluru Bulls: 3.01 CR
U Mumba: 2.87 CR
Dabang Delhi: 2.66 CR
Tamil Thalaivas: 2.56 CR
Haryana Steelers: 2.56 CR
Jaipur Pink Panthers: 2.29 CR
Puneri Paltan: 2.05 CR
- August 15, 2024 18:59Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players
- August 15, 2024 18:52SS Exclusive || Ashok Shinde: The Man behind Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution
- August 15, 2024 18:45How many players can be sold during the auction?
With 88 players already retained by the franchises, there are now 212 slots left to be filled during the player auction.
- August 15, 2024 18:33What is the squad size of a PKL team?
Each squad in PKL 11 can have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players.
- August 15, 2024 18:17How many overseas players are allowed in a Pro Kabaddi squad?
A PKL team is allowed to have a minimum of two and a maximum of four overseas players in their squad.
- August 15, 2024 18:10How many players will be on offer during auction?
The PKL Season 11 player auction will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer. The pool comprises the players released by the franchises after Season 10 alongside other domestic names. Additionally, the player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalists of the Khelo India University Games 2024.
- August 15, 2024 18:01Mumbai is all set for the auction
- August 15, 2024 17:58Who are the most expensive players of all time?
PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal, here’s a recap of the most expensive buys in Pro Kabaddi League’s history ahead of the player auction for the 11th season set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.
- August 15, 2024 17:54Full list of released players by every franchise
From Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh to Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, among others have been released by their respective teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s auction for season 11.
PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh- Full list of released players by every franchise
From Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh to Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, big-ticket names have been released by their respective teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s auction for season 11.
- August 15, 2024 17:51Who are the most expensive international players in Pro Kabaddi League history?
- August 15, 2024 17:49Who is the auctioneer Mallika Sagar?
- August 15, 2024 17:24How can the franchises use the Final Bid Match (FBM) option during auction?
- August 15, 2024 17:23What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option?
The Final Bid Match option or FBM allows team to match the final bid made for a player released from their ranks during the auction. This option was introduced from Season six of the Pro Kabaddi League.
- August 15, 2024 17:10Rules, format: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction
- August 15, 2024 17:09Which players have been retained before the auction?
- August 15, 2024 17:06When will the auction start?
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be start from 7 pm onwards on 15th August.
- August 15, 2024 17:05PKL Auction 2024: Live-streaming info
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be streamed live from 7 pm onwards on 15th August on Disney+ hotstar.
You can also catch the live broadcast of the auction on the Star Sports Network.
- August 15, 2024 17:02Top five stars going under the hammer today
- August 15, 2024 17:02Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of season XI. Several big name stars both will go under the hammer in Mumbai as all 12 franchises engage in bidding wars.
This is Saikat Chakraborty taking you through the events as they happen.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat on table after Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
- Former Chelsea and Spurs manager Pochettino agrees to become U.S. men’s soccer coach
- PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakh
- PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Australian breakdancer Raygun says online hate has been devastating
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE