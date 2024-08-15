MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Pawan Sehrawat on table after Mohammadreza Shadloui to Haryana Steelers; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer

PKL Auction 2024 Live: Follow all the live updates and action from Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction happening in Mumbai on Thursday.

Updated : Aug 15, 2024 20:02 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of season XI. This is Saikat Chakraborty taking you through the events as they happen. 

  • August 15, 2024 20:02
    Bulls vs Mumba for Pawan Sehrawat

    Bengaluru Bulls and U Mumba are battling it out for Pawan Sehrawat. 

    The price has already crossed 1.50 Cr.

  • August 15, 2024 19:59
    Pawan crosses 1 Cr

    Bengaluru bids INR 1 Cr for the ‘High-flyer’. 

    U Mumba is still in the race to sign the dynamic raider-turned-all-rounder. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:57
    Bengaluru going for Pawan!!

    Bengaluru Bulls are going after Pawan Sehrawat, they are facing competion from U Mumba. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:55
    Pawan Sehrawat is next!!

    Indian skipper Pawan ‘High-flyer’ Sehrawat is next. 

    He was the most expensive player of PKL history in last auction. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:54
    Fazel Atrachali goes to Bengal Warriors!!

    Fazel Atrachali goes to Bengal Warriors for INR 50L.

    Gujarat Giants are not using the FBM option. 

    PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakhs

    Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali was bought by the Bengal Warriorz for 50 lakhs on Thursday at the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

  • August 15, 2024 19:52
    Fazel Atrachali crosses 50L mark

    With Delhi and Bengal continuing the bidding war, the Iranian national team skipper crosses 50L mark. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:48
    Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors for Fazel

    It is Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors for Fazel at the moment. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:47
    Fazel Atrachali is next

    Iranian ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali is the next player to go under the hammer. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:46
    Shadloui goes to Haryana Steelers!!

    Shadloui goes to Haryana Steelers for 2.07 Cr.

    FBM card is available for Puneri Paltan for the Iranian. But they are not using. 

    PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crores

    Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was bought for Rs. 2.07 crores by Haryana Steelers on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024.

  • August 15, 2024 19:43
    Shadloui crosses 2 Cr

    The Iranian left-cover crosses 2 Cr mark for the second successive PKL auction. 

    Gujarat vs Haryana at the moment. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:41
    Haryana Steelers bids for Shadloui

    Haryana Steelers joins the bid after U Mumba pulled of a 1.80 Cr. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:38
    Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba for Shadloui at the moment

    The battle for the all-rounder is now between Gujarat Giants and U Mumba. 

    Giants rules themselves out of the bidding at 1.67 Cr. But they are still in it after a quick consultation. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:35
    Shadloui crosses the 1.5 Cr. mark

    Titans and UP Yoddhas are battling it out for the best defender of season 10.

    U Mumba has joined in the bidding war. 

    Shadloui crosses 1.50 Cr mark. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:32
    Pirates and Titans are going for Shadloui

    Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans are going strong for the Iranian all-rounder. 

    UP Yoddhas has also joined the party as his price crosses INR 1 Cr. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:30
    Shadloui is the first player to go under hammer

    Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui is the first player to under the hammer with a base price of 30L. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:29
    International players to go first!

    The international players from category A to go first in the order of All-rounder, Defender and Raider. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:26
    The auction begins with the National anthem on the 78th Independence day!!

    The auction begins with the National anthem on the 78th Independence day. All the members of the 12 franchise and everyone present inside the auction hall stands up. 

  • August 15, 2024 19:24
    Auction is almost here!!

    The auction will begin shortly. All the franchise are present in the auction hall. 

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!!

  • August 15, 2024 19:23
    Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11

    PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11

    Here’s a look at the full list of retained players of UP Yoddhas for the season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

  • August 15, 2024 19:21
    Full list of retained Patna Pirates players

    PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Patna Pirates players ahead of season 11

    Here’s a look at the full list of the retained players of the Patna Pirates ahead of the season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

  • August 15, 2024 19:18
    Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players

    PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11

    Here’s a look at the full list of retained players of Dabang Delhi for the season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

  • August 15, 2024 19:18
    Full list of retained Jaipur Pink Panthers players

    PKL Auction 2024: From Arjun Deshwal to Reza Mirbagheri - Full list of retained Jaipur Pink Panthers players ahead of season 11

    Jaipur Pink Panthers, finished second in the league standing last season with 16 wins from 22 matches, retained its star raider Arjun Deshwal.

  • August 15, 2024 19:13
    Purse remaining for every team:

    Gujarat Giants: 4.08 CR

    Telugu Titans: 3.81 CR

    Bengal Warriors: 3.62 CR

    Patna Pirates: 3.57 CR

    UP Yoddhas: 3.04 CR

    Bengaluru Bulls: 3.01 CR

    U Mumba: 2.87 CR

    Dabang Delhi: 2.66 CR

    Tamil Thalaivas: 2.56 CR

    Haryana Steelers: 2.56 CR

    Jaipur Pink Panthers: 2.29 CR

    Puneri Paltan: 2.05 CR

  • August 15, 2024 19:07
    Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11

    PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11

    Here’s a look at the full list of retained players of Haryana Steelers for the season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

  • August 15, 2024 18:59
    Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players

    PKL Auction 2024: From Aslam Inamdar to Mohit Goyat - Full list of retained Puneri Paltan players ahead of season 11

    Puneri Paltan, the defending champion, has retained the most number of players after clinching its firs-ever title in season 10.

  • August 15, 2024 18:52
    SS Exclusive || Ashok Shinde: The Man behind Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution

    Ashok Shinde: The architect of Puneri Paltan’s Pro Kabaddi revolution 

    Puneri Paltan’s maiden title conquest in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 is testament to the value of academy systems in a franchise-based league for a sport as traditionally rooted as kabaddi.

  • August 15, 2024 18:45
    How many players can be sold during the auction?

    With 88 players already retained by the franchises, there are now 212 slots left to be filled during the player auction.

  • August 15, 2024 18:33
    What is the squad size of a PKL team?

    Each squad in PKL 11 can have a minimum of 18 and a maximum of 25 players. 

  • August 15, 2024 18:17
    How many overseas players are allowed in a Pro Kabaddi squad?

    A PKL team is allowed to have a minimum of two and a maximum of four overseas players in their squad.

  • August 15, 2024 18:10
    How many players will be on offer during auction?

    The PKL Season 11 player auction will witness more than 500 players going under the hammer. The pool comprises the players released by the franchises after Season 10 alongside other domestic names. Additionally, the player pool will also include 24 players from the two finalists of the Khelo India University Games 2024.

  • August 15, 2024 18:01
    Mumbai is all set for the auction
  • August 15, 2024 17:58
    Who are the most expensive players of all time?

    PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time

    From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal, here’s a recap of the most expensive buys in Pro Kabaddi League’s history ahead of the player auction for the 11th season set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

  • August 15, 2024 17:56
    SS Exclusive | Telugu Titans coach speaks ahead of the auction

    Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

    v

  • August 15, 2024 17:54
    Full list of released players by every franchise

    From Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh to Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, among others have been released by their respective teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s auction for season 11.

    PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal to Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh- Full list of released players by every franchise

    From Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh to Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, big-ticket names have been released by their respective teams ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s auction for season 11.

  • August 15, 2024 17:51
    Who are the most expensive international players in Pro Kabaddi League history?

    PKL Auction 2024: Top five most expensive international players in Pro Kabaddi League history

    PKL franchises have spent considerable amounts of money to make sure they bring in that extra bit of international experience in their squads.

  • August 15, 2024 17:50
    Who are the most expensive Indians in Pro Kabaddi League history?

    PKL Auction 2024: Top five most expensive Indians in Pro Kabaddi League history

    Here’s a look at the five most expensive Indian players in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of the PKL 2024 auction.

  • August 15, 2024 17:49
    Who is the auctioneer Mallika Sagar?

    Untitled design (10).png

    Read about the auctioneer here.
  • August 15, 2024 17:24
    How can the franchises use the Final Bid Match (FBM) option during auction?

    PKL Auction 2024: What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option in Pro Kabaddi?

    All released players ahead of the Season 11 auction will not necessarily find new teams this season. Players that have been released can make their way back to their previous teams through the FBM route.

  • August 15, 2024 17:23
    What is the Final Bid Match (FBM) option?

    The Final Bid Match option or FBM allows team to match the final bid made for a player released from their ranks during the auction. This option was introduced from Season six of the Pro Kabaddi League.

  • August 15, 2024 17:14
    How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?

    PKL Auction 2024: How much money does each franchise have left in their purse?

    Here’s a look at the remaining money in the purse of all the 12 franchises ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction.

  • August 15, 2024 17:10
    Rules, format: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction

    PKL Auction 2024: All you need to know about the Pro Kabaddi League auction, rules, format, schedule, timings, live streaming info

    Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction: Here is all you need to know about the 2024 edition of the PKL auction to be held in Mumbai on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

  • August 15, 2024 17:09
    Which players have been retained before the auction?

    PKL 2024: Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players ahead of auction for season 11

    Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on Tuesday.

  • August 15, 2024 17:06
    When will the auction start?

    The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be start from 7 pm onwards on 15th August. 

  • August 15, 2024 17:05
    PKL Auction 2024: Live-streaming info

    The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction will be streamed live from 7 pm onwards on 15th August on Disney+ hotstar

    You can also catch the live broadcast of the auction on the Star Sports Network

  • August 15, 2024 17:02
    Top five stars going under the hammer today

    PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Shadloui - Top five stars going under the hammer

    From Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh to Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, here are top five stars up for grabs ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League’s auction for season 11.

  • August 15, 2024 17:02
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League auction ahead of season XI. Several big name stars both will go under the hammer in Mumbai as all 12 franchises engage in bidding wars. 

    This is Saikat Chakraborty taking you through the events as they happen.

