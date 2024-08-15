MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Pardeep Narwal goes to Bengaluru Bulls for Rs. 70 lakh

The Bulls were fighting with U Mumba at the auction tables, but the latter put its paddle down for good as the Bengaluru side welcomed back the three-time PKL champion after a gap of nine seasons.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 22:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Experienced raider Pardeep Narwal will have a second stint with the Bengaluru Bulls after the franchise bought the player for Rs. 70 lakh on Thursday during the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in Mumbai.

The Bulls were fighting with U Mumba at the auction tables, but the latter put its paddle down for good as the Bengaluru side welcomed back the three-time PKL champion after a gap of nine seasons.

Narwal helped Patna Pirates to three consecutive PKL titles in his five-season stint with the franchise before moving to the UP Yoddhas in season eight.

In the last three seasons with the Yoddhas, Narwal couldn’t find himself amongst the top five players with most raid points. It remains to be seen whether he can find his purple patch with the Bulls in season 11.

