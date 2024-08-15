MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Maninder Singh returns to Bengal Warriorz for Rs. 1.15 crore

Maninder, who was the final player belonging to ‘Category A’, almost became a part of the Bengaluru Bulls which had won the bid for the player initially.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 21:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors raider Maninder Singh was unstoppable for Dabang Delhi defenders during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi league 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors raider Maninder Singh was unstoppable for Dabang Delhi defenders during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi league 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors raider Maninder Singh was unstoppable for Dabang Delhi defenders during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi league 2019. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Bengal Warriorz used its FBM (Final Bid Match) card to buy back raider Maninder Singh for a price of Rs. 1.15 crore on Thursday during the first day of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

Maninder, who was the final player belonging to ‘Category A’, almost became a part of the Bengaluru Bulls which had won the bid for the player initially.

Last season, the Warriorz just missed out on a playoffs spot after finishing seventh on the points table. This time out, Maninder would hope to help the side do better.

This will be Maninder’s sixth consecutive season with Bengal, a side with whom he lifted the PKL title in 2019, which was also the franchises’ maiden trophy.

