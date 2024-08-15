MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakh

Atrachali went for Rs. 1.38 crore to Puneri Paltan in season nine when the player retained the tag of the most expensive defender in the history of the PKL.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 19:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Fazel Atrachali
FILE PHOTO: Fazel Atrachali | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fazel Atrachali | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

