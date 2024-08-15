Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali was bought by the Bengal Warriorz for 50 lakh on Thursday at the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.
Atrachali went for Rs. 1.38 crore to Puneri Paltan in season nine when the player retained the tag of the most expensive defender in the history of the PKL.
Last year, Atrachali was with the Gujarat Giants, which reached the playoffs but bowed out in the Eliminator stage.
In season four of the PKL, the Iranian won the title with the Patna Pirates.
Latest on Sportstar
- PKL Auction 2024: Top five most expensive Indians in Pro Kabaddi League history
- PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore
- PKL Auction 2024: Pawan Sehrawat returns to Telugu Titans for 1.725 crore
- PKL 2024 Auction Live, Day 1: Sachin goes to Tamil Thalaivas at 2.15 Cr, Pawan Sehrawat back to Telugu Titans on FBM; Pardeep Narwal to go under the hammer
- PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakh
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE