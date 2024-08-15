PKL Auction 2024: Bengal Warriorz buys Fazel Atrachali for 50 lakh

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali was bought by the Bengal Warriorz for 50 lakh on Thursday at the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Auction in Mumbai.

Atrachali went for Rs. 1.38 crore to Puneri Paltan in season nine when the player retained the tag of the most expensive defender in the history of the PKL.

Last year, Atrachali was with the Gujarat Giants, which reached the playoffs but bowed out in the Eliminator stage.

In season four of the PKL, the Iranian won the title with the Patna Pirates.