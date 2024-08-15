MagazineBuy Print

PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore

Chiyaneh became the most expensive international player last year when Puneri Paltan secured his services for a whopping Rs. 2.35 crore.

Published : Aug 15, 2024 19:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
FILE PHOTO: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was bought for Rs. 2.07 crore by Haryana Steelers on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024.

Having a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, there was a bidding war between the Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas in the beginning until U Mumba and Gujarat Giants entered the race to acquire the player.

FOLLOW THE PKL AUCTION 2024 HERE.

The Steelers entered the bidding race at the end after U Mumba had pulled out.

Chiyaneh became the most expensive international player last year when Puneri Paltan secured his services for a whopping Rs. 2.35 crore.

In the 2023-24 season, the allrounder ended the campaign as the player with the most number of tackle points (99). Paltan went on to win its maiden PKL title.

