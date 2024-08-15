PKL Auction 2024: Haryana Steelers buys Mohammadreza Shadloui for 2.07 crore

Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was bought for Rs. 2.07 crore by Haryana Steelers on Thursday during the Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2024.
Having a base price of Rs. 30 lakh, there was a bidding war between the Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas in the beginning until U Mumba and Gujarat Giants entered the race to acquire the player.
The Steelers entered the bidding race at the end after U Mumba had pulled out.
Chiyaneh became the most expensive international player last year when Puneri Paltan secured his services for a whopping Rs. 2.35 crore.
In the 2023-24 season, the allrounder ended the campaign as the player with the most number of tackle points (99). Paltan went on to win its maiden PKL title.
