Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup 2024, replacement yet to be announced for Team Europe

The 2024 edition of Laver Cup will not feature Rafael Nadal, with the 14-time French Open champion announcing his withdrawal from the tournament on Thursday.

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win,” Nadal said in a statement.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar,” he added.

More to follow.