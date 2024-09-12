Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup 2024, replacement yet to be announced for Team Europe

MagazineBuy Print

The 2024 edition of Laver Cup will not feature Rafael Nadal, with the 14-time French Open champion announcing his withdrawal on Thursday.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 23:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
It has not yet been announced who will replace Nadal and join Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Bjorn Borg’s Team Europe.
infoIcon

The 2024 edition of Laver Cup will not feature Rafael Nadal, with the 14-time French Open champion announcing his withdrawal from the tournament on Thursday.

“I’m really disappointed to share that I won’t be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week. This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what’s best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win,” Nadal said in a statement.

“I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my teammates and with Bjorn in his final year as Captain. I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar,” he added.

More to follow.

