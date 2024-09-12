MagazineBuy Print

Rohan Bopanna set for Tennis Premier League debut

Having been plying his trade in the ATP tour for almost two decades, the three-time Olympian will have to get used to a new format.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 16:40 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna during practise for the Men’s Doubles Tennis event in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna during practise for the Men's Doubles Tennis event in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna during practise for the Men’s Doubles Tennis event in the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

World No. 6 in men’s doubles Rohan Bopanna will be participating in the sixth edition of the Tennis Premier League when the tournament takes place in Mumbai, in December.

“I’m thrilled to become a part of the Tennis Premier League, especially with its innovative 25-point format. It’s a perfect way to wrap up the year. I believe that tournaments like the TPL, which are actively contributing to grassroots development, will inspire more young players,” the two-time Grand Slam champion said.

This will be Bopanna’s debut in the franchise-based league. Having been plying his trade in the ATP tour for almost two decades, the three-time Olympian will have to get used to a new format.

All the franchises will play a total of five matches each to qualify for the semifinals. All matches between two franchises will comprise Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles.

There will be 100 points at stake in each match between two franchises, where each category would be worth 25 points. Each team will play a total of 500 points at the league stage and the top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals.

Speaking on the occasion, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, said, “It is fantastic to have onboard with us the very dynamic Rohan Bopanna. His credentials and abilities are something we don’t need to touch upon for obvious reasons, and we are confident that his presence will not only give a boost to the sixth season of TPL but also motivate the other players that tad bit more, especially when there is a former World Number 1 on court.”

“Rohan Bopanna is one of the icons of Indian tennis, and we are elated to see that he will be playing in the TPL in Season 6. Not only will that have heads turning in Mumbai but also around the tennis world as well. We are looking forward to some great games of tennis with Rohan and the rest of the players,” said Mrunal Jain Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League.

