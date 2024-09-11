MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup finals 2024: United States takes winning 2-0 lead over Chile in China

Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans an early lead following the 2 hour, 26-minute opener.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 15:44 IST , Zhuhai (China) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Brandon Nakashima of the United States in action during the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile.
Brandon Nakashima of the United States in action during the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Brandon Nakashima of the United States in action during the 2024 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage against Alejandro Tabilo of Chile. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Brandon Nakashima and Reilly Opelka won their singles matches Wednesday to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals at Zhuhai, China.

Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans an early lead following the 2 hour, 26-minute opener. The two singles matches lasted more than five hours, and there was a doubles match still to be played.

Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two countries in each four-team group will advance.

The US, which has a leading 32 Davis Cup titles — its most recent in 2007 was over Russia — is bidding to reach the quarter-finals for the second time since the Davis Cup Finals were introduced in 2019. In the qualifiers this year, the Americans defeated Ukraine 4-0 on neutral ground in Vilnius, Lithuania.

READ | WADA has at least three more weeks to appeal case that exonerated US Open champion Sinner of doping

Later Wednesday at Bologna, host Italy was scheduled to play Brazil in Group A. At Valencia, Spain was set to play the Czech Republic in Group B and, in Group D at Manchester, England, Britain was scheduled to play Finland.

In the opening play on Tuesday, Belgium beat the Netherlands 2-1, Australia defeated France 2-1, Germany, playing without No. 2-ranked Alexander Zverev, beat Slovakia 3-0 and Canada defeated Argentina 2-1.

Italy won the 2023 title, beating Australia in the final. 

