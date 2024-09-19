MagazineBuy Print

Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after 14 months

Coco Gauff split from coach Brad Gilbert after more than a year and one Grand Slam title together, the pair announced on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 09:13 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Coco Gauff lost to Emma Navarro in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.
Coco Gauff lost to Emma Navarro in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Coco Gauff lost to Emma Navarro in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Coco Gauff split from coach Brad Gilbert after more than a year and one Grand Slam title together, the pair announced on Wednesday via separate messages on social media.

The end of their partnership comes 2 1/2 weeks after Gauff’s defense of her 2023 championship at the U.S. Open unraveled amid 19 double-faults during a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Emma Navarro in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

That September 1 loss was the latest in a series of disappointing-for-her results in recent months for Gauff, a 20-year-old American who recently dropped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the WTA rankings.

It was after a first-round exit at Wimbledon last season that Gauff really took off with the help of the coaching duo of Gilbert and Pere Riba. Riba wasn’t with her this year.

READ | Roger Federer wants to stay involved in tennis after retirement to avoid “feeling like an alien”

Gauff went 22-1 during a stretch in 2023 that included trophies at Washington, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open — her first at a major tournament — all while still a teenager.

Gilbert posted a thank-you Wednesday on social media to Gauff “and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort.”

“Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead,” wrote Gilbert, a former pro who has worked with players such as Andre Agassi, Andy Murray and Andy Roddick in the past. “I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career.”

In her message on Wednesday, Gauff thanked Gilbert and added: “We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!”

Their tenure also included semifinal appearances by Gauff at the Australian Open this January and French Open this June — losing to the eventual champions at both.

At Wimbledon in July, Gauff departed in the fourth round — also against Navarro — and there were some mid-match back-and-forths between Gauff and Gilbert at Centre Court over what an alternate game plan might be.

“I felt like I wanted more direction,” Gauff said after that match.

She exited in the third round of singles at the Paris Olympics after being the female flag bearer for the U.S. team. Gauff then bowed out in women’s doubles and mixed doubles at the Summer Games with a couple of losses on the same day in her second matches in both of those events.

After moving from the red clay there to the hard courts, Gauff went 1-2 at Toronto and the Cincinnati Open in the lead-up to returning to the U.S. Open as the reigning champion.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

