Roger Federer wants to stay involved in tennis after retirement to avoid “feeling like an alien”

Federer, who helped create the tournament, retired at the Laver Cup in London two years ago and has since stayed involved with the competition as an ambassador.

Published : Sep 18, 2024 21:58 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Roger Federer speaks to the press ahead of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Roger Federer speaks to the press ahead of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP
infoIcon

Roger Federer speaks to the press ahead of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

Roger Federer said on Wednesday staying involved with tennis in retirement helped him avoid feeling “like an alien” ahead of this week’s Laver Cup in Berlin.

Federer, who helped create the tournament, retired at the Laver Cup in London two years ago and has since stayed involved with the competition as an ambassador.

“I’m happy I went back right away to some tournaments,” the 43-year-old told reporters.

“I feel I ripped the Band-Aid off quite quickly, and when I walk around the tennis sites, I still feel I belong there.

ALSO READ: Davis Cup - The Unbecoming of Sumit Nagal

“I don’t feel like an alien, which is a good thing because you can feel like that very quickly.

“People (and) players ask you ‘what are you doing here?’ and you’re like ‘exactly -- if you keep talking like this, I will never come back’.”

“I’m happy I’m still able to feel comfortable in a setting like this because it would be so much easier just to stay home, get comfortable at home and realise you don’t need to be on tour anymore.”

The 20-time Grand Slam winner praised Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, looking ahead to next year’s Australian Open.

Federer held out hope for his remaining contemporaries, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who will both be absent from the Laver Cup.

“With Rafa, we don’t know -- it remains to be seen. It’s hard for me to make a prediction on Rafa because of the little tennis he has played this year.

“Novak, winning the Olympics and playing somewhat let’s say a full season -- he didn’t bow out because of injuries, he chose to play less, which is normal when you get a bit older.

“I feel like he has chances moving forward.

“I look forward to Australia, which is the next Slam. I think he’s definitely going to be one of the favourites, along with Sinner and Alcaraz.

“I think the Australian Open story will be a very cool one to follow.”

Captain Björn Borg of Team Europe and Roger Federer greet each other ahead of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Captain Björn Borg of Team Europe and Roger Federer greet each other ahead of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP
lightbox-info

Captain Björn Borg of Team Europe and Roger Federer greet each other ahead of the Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 17, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

Nadal pulled out of the Laver Cup with injury, but his compatriot Alcaraz will take part as a member of Team Europe against Team World.

German Alexander Zverev will also play for Team Europe, and Federer said he was “so close” to winning a maiden Grand Slam, but needed to attack more in crucial moments.

“I see someone who’s playing much too passively, much too defensively when it matters the most.

“I think (Zverev) has to remind himself to try to not be too passive, and then I think honestly, something really great can happen for him.”

Team Europe won the first four events, starting in 2017, but Team World has won the past two.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
