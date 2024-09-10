MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup Finals: Germany beats Slovakia with a clean sweep in group stage opener, Canada beats Argentina

Four groups will play across four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 20:46 IST , VALENCIA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in action during his singles match against Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik during a Davis Cup Finals Group Stage match.
Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in action during his singles match against Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik during a Davis Cup Finals Group Stage match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann in action during his singles match against Slovakia’s Jozef Kovalik during a Davis Cup Finals Group Stage match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Without its best player, Germany defeated Slovakia 3-0 on Tuesday as the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals kicked off, with Yannick Hanfmann saving a match point before beating Jozef Kovalik in the second singles match.

Four groups will play across four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November. The top two in each four-team group will advance.

Germany and Slovakia were the first teams in action on Tuesday playing in China in Group C, which also includes the United States. The U.S. plays China on Wednesday.

Weakened by the absence of Alexander Zverev, Germany sent out Maximilian Marterer in the first singles match and the 104th-ranked player won 6-4, 7-5 against Lukas Klein. Hanfmann then fought back from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Kovalik.

U.S. Open finalists Tim Pütz and Kevin Krawietz completed the German win by claiming the doubles match 7-5, 6-3 against Lukas Klein and Igor Zelenay.

After finishing runner-up the past two years, Australia is again among the favourites and later takes on France in Group B in the Spanish town of Valencia. Among other big names competing this week are Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and British player Jack Draper, who made it to the U.S. Open semifinals last week.

Italy beat Australia for the 2023 title.

Playing in Group D, Denis Shapovalov converted all four break points to defeat Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-3 and give Canada an early lead. Felix Auger-Aliassime then beat Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-3.

