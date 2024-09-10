MagazineBuy Print

WADA has at least three more weeks to appeal case that exonerated US Open champion Jannik Sinner of doping

WADA and Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping agency, are the only two agencies that could challenge the decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on August 20.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 19:54 IST , GENEVA - 2 MINS READ

AP
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the championship trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the championship trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, holds the championship trophy after defeating Taylor Fritz, of the United States, in the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open. | Photo Credit: AP

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has yet to decide whether to appeal the decision to exonerate US Open champion Jannik Sinner of blame for his positive steroid tests, and has another three weeks to do so.

WADA shared details of the appeal deadline with The Associated Press on Tuesday showing that the World Anti-Doping Code — the global set of rules for international sports — gives the Montreal-based agency at least until the end of September to file an appeal in the Sinner case.

WADA and Nado Italia, Italy’s anti-doping agency, are the only two agencies that could challenge the decision by an independent tribunal announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on August 20.

While the doping rules state that any other party with a right to appeal — such as Nado Italia — has 21 days to do so, WADA then gets another 21 days on top of that before its own window closes.

Tuesday marks the 21st day since the ruling by a three-judge panel in London was announced, but Nado Italia has yet to file an appeal.

ATP Rankings: US Open champion Sinner tightens grip on No. 1 spot, runner-up Fritz returns to Top 10

However, it was unclear whether the initial 21-day deadline expired Tuesday, since that window opens only after all the parties receive the verdict and supporting documents, which can be at least a few days or more after the announcement, according to the ITIA.

“The deadline for filing an appeal to the CAS will be 21 days from the date of receipt of the reasoned decision in question by the appealing party,” the tennis integrity agency rulebook says.

Then WADA has another 21 days to file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but ultimately was not banned because the ITIA determined he was not to blame. Sinner’s accepted explanation was that the banned performance-enhancer entered his system unintentionally through a massage from his physiotherapist, who used a spray containing the steroid to treat their own cut finger.

The doping case was kept secret until last month’s announcement and the top-ranked Sinner went on to beat Taylor Fritz in the US Open final on Sunday.

An appeal could jeopardize his US Open title but Sinner and his legal team have provided detailed evidence that persuaded the ITIA and the tribunal judges that his explanation was credible.

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

WADA /

US Open /

International Tennis Integrity Agency

