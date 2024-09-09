ATP Rankings: US Open champion Sinner tightens grip on No. 1 spot, runner-up Fritz returns to Top 10

Jannik Sinner tightened his grip on the No. 1 spot in the latest ATP Rankings released on Monday after winning the US Open 2024.

The Italian defeated USA’s Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch his second Grand Slam title after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

Fritz, who fell just short of becoming the first American men’s singles Grand Slam champion in 21 years, jumped five spots to return to Top 10.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic, who suffered a shock loss to Australia’s Alexei Popyrin in the third round, slipped to fourth while 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev took his place.

TOP 10 (along with ranking points) 1. Jannik Sinner (ITA) - 11,180 2. Alexander Zverev (GER) - 7,075 3. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) - 6,690 4. Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 5,560 5. Daniil Medvedev - 5,475 6. Andrey Rublev - 4,645 7. Taylor Fritz (USA) - 4,060 8. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) - 4060 9. Casper Ruud (NOR) - 4,010 10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - 3,965

Frances Tiafoe, who went down to compatriot Fritz in the semifinals, jumped four spots to 16th. Jack Draper, who became the first British man to reach the semifinals since Andy Murray won the title in 2012, achieved a new career-high of 20.

Elsewhere in the Top 100, Australia’s Jordan Thompson (29th), Portugal’s Nuno Borges (30th), USA’s Brandon Nakashima (40th), USA’s Alex Michelsen (47th), China’s Juncheng Shang (66th), Frenchman Alexandre Muller (70th), Belgium’s Zizou Bergs (72nd) and USA’s Aleksandar Kovacevic (73rd) achieved new career-high rankings.

INDIANS Doubles Rohan Bopanna - 6 (dropped two spots) Yuki Bhambri - 43 (moved up five spots) N. Sriram Balaji - 65 (moved up one spot) Arjun Kadhe - 99 (moved up four spots) Niki Poonacha - 108 (moved up one spot) Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli - 114 (moved up eight spots) Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan - 115 Anirudh Chandrasekar - 117 (moved up 10 spots) N. Vijay Sundar Prashanth - 123 (moved up two spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 144 (dropped three spots) Singles Sumit Nagal - 82 (dropped nine spots) Ramkumar Ramanathan - 332 (dropped six spots) Mukund Sasikumar - 440 (moved up 14 spots)

Here’s the list of all men who have been World No. 1 at some point since the introduction of the computerised ATP Rankings in 1973:

Ilie Nastase (Romania)

John Newcombe (Australia)

Jimmy Connors (USA)

Bjorn Borg (Sweden)

John McEnroe (USA)

Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)

Mats Wilander (Sweden)

Stefan Edberg (Sweden)

Boris Becker (Germany)

Jim Courier (USA)

Pete Sampras (USA)

Andre Agassi (USA)

Thomas Muster (Austria)

Marcelo Rios (Chile)

Carlos Moya (Spain)

Yevgeny Kafelnikov (Russia)

Patrick Rafter (Australia)

Marat Safin (Russia)

Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)

Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)

Juan Carlos Ferrero (Spain)

Andy Roddick (USA)

Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Rafael Nadal (Spain)

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Andy Murray (Great Britain)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Jannik Sinner (Italy)