List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes 1st Italian title-winner in New York with 2024 triumph

Jannik Sinner beat Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to win his first US Open title on Sunday.

Sinner became the first-ever Italian men to lift the title in New York.

Since the beginning of the Open era (1968), 31 different men have won the singles title at Flushing Meadows.

Andre Agassi presents Jannik Sinner with his first US Open trophy! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YGpyScXcbq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

Switzerland’s Roger Federer, and USA’s Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors hold the record for most US Open titles (5) won by a man. However, Connors is the only one to have done it on all three surfaces - grass, clay and hard court.

Federer is also the last man to win two successive titles in New York in 2007-08.

Here’s the complete list of men’s singles winners at US Open (since 1968):