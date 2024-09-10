Britain’s Jack Draper working to get fit for Davis Cup

Jack Draper is working on his fitness after picking up a niggle at the US Open 2024 and is set to link up with his Davis Cup teammates on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Britain’s number one said.

The 22-year-old lost 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2 to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows on Friday, with the Briton vomiting three times in the second set as he struggled with New York’s heat and humidity.

“After a short turnaround following the U.S. Open, Jack will be joining the team in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of the first match on Wednesday,” the spokesperson told British media.

“Jack and his team are working hard to get fit and Leon (Smith) will take all this into account when he makes his team selection,” he said.

Captain Smith’s team take on Finland on Wednesday followed by Argentina on Friday, and 2022 champions Canada on Sunday in Group D of the tournament.