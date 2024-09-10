MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Britain’s Jack Draper working to get fit for Davis Cup

The 22-year-old lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of US Open 2024, with the Briton vomiting three times in the second set as he struggled with New York’s heat and humidity.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 11:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jack Draper of Great Britain in action at the US Open 2024.
Jack Draper of Great Britain in action at the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jack Draper of Great Britain in action at the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jack Draper is working on his fitness after picking up a niggle at the US Open 2024 and is set to link up with his Davis Cup teammates on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Britain’s number one said.

The 22-year-old lost 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2 to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals at Flushing Meadows on Friday, with the Briton vomiting three times in the second set as he struggled with New York’s heat and humidity.

“After a short turnaround following the U.S. Open, Jack will be joining the team in Manchester on Tuesday ahead of the first match on Wednesday,” the spokesperson told British media.

“Jack and his team are working hard to get fit and Leon (Smith) will take all this into account when he makes his team selection,” he said.

Captain Smith’s team take on Finland on Wednesday followed by Argentina on Friday, and 2022 champions Canada on Sunday in Group D of the tournament.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jack Draper /

US Open 2024 /

Jannik Sinner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024 review: The hits, the misses and how it can get better
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Britain’s Jack Draper working to get fit for Davis Cup
    Reuters
  3. Nations League: Italy fans turn their backs during Israel national anthem ahead of match in Hungary
    AP
  4. Mauricio Pochettino’s pending arrival looms over US football friendlies
    AP
  5. Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, one-off Test, Day 2: Wet outfield continues to delay toss; Next inspection at 12 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Britain’s Jack Draper working to get fit for Davis Cup
    Reuters
  2. Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt shrugs off Alex De Minaur loss ahead of Davis Cup
    Reuters
  3. WTA Rankings: Pegula moves to third after runner-up finish at US Open 2024, Navarro makes Top 10 debut
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tennis World Rankings: Fritz returns to ATP top 10, Navarro to career-high WTA No. 8 after US Open
    AP
  5. Following footsteps of Sania Mirza, Sahaja becomes No. 1 in women’s tennis in India
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024 review: The hits, the misses and how it can get better
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Britain’s Jack Draper working to get fit for Davis Cup
    Reuters
  3. Nations League: Italy fans turn their backs during Israel national anthem ahead of match in Hungary
    AP
  4. Mauricio Pochettino’s pending arrival looms over US football friendlies
    AP
  5. Afghanistan vs New Zealand Live Score, one-off Test, Day 2: Wet outfield continues to delay toss; Next inspection at 12 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment