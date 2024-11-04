MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament

Donna Vekic and Borna Coric will lead Croatia for the third straight year as it battles it out with the United States and Canada in Group A, while Argentina will take on hosts Australia and Britain in Group F.

Published : Nov 04, 2024 10:19 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Donna Vekic of Croatia plays a shot in the Women’s Singles third round match at China Open 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Donna Vekic of Croatia plays a shot in the Women’s Singles third round match at China Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Donna Vekic of Croatia plays a shot in the Women’s Singles third round match at China Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Croatia and Argentina have taken the last two spots in the field for the third edition of the United Cup mixed team tournament to be played in Sydney and Perth at the start of next season, organisers said on Monday.

Donna Vekic and Borna Coric will lead Croatia for the third straight year at the $10 million event as it battles it out with the United States and Canada in Group A, while Argentina will take on hosts Australia and Britain in Group F.

“It’s honestly my favourite tournament of the year,” Vekic, who won a singles silver medal at the Paris Olympics this year, said in a news release.

“We have great energy in the team. Borna has been my friend for more than 20 years. It feels like a little family. We are not a team, we are a family.”

Argentina, who missed out on last year’s United Cup after taking part in the inaugural edition, boast Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Nadia Podoroska as its top-ranked players.

The tournament starts on December 27 with the final in Sydney on January 5.

Draw
Group A - US, Canada, Croatia
Group B - Poland, Czech Republic, Norway
Group C - Greece, Kazakhstan, Spain
Group D - Italy, France, Switzerland
Group E - China, Germany, Brazil
Group F - Britain, Australia, Argentina

Related stories

Related Topics

United Cup /

Donna Vekic /

Borna Coric /

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan loses Shafique, Ayub cheaply; Starc picks two wickets for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defending champion Leverkusen to meet Bayern Munich in German Cup last 16
    AFP
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table
    AP
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament
    Reuters
  2. WTA Finals 2024: Swiatek, Gauff make winning starts on day of contrasts
    AFP
  3. Zverev beats Humbert to win Paris Masters ATP title
    AFP
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Sabalenka downs Zheng, Paolini beats Rybakina on opening day 
    Reuters
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev beats former champion Rune, faces Humbert in final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. United Cup 2024: Croatia and Argentina finalise line-up for mixed team tournament
    Reuters
  2. AUS vs PAK Live Score, 1st ODI: Pakistan loses Shafique, Ayub cheaply; Starc picks two wickets for Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Defending champion Leverkusen to meet Bayern Munich in German Cup last 16
    AFP
  4. Ligue 1 2024-25: Greenwood scores winner as Marseille moves up to second place; PSG tops table
    AP
  5. F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Norris rues bad luck in Brazil as title dream fades
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment