National Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai set to participate as tournament receives record entries

The tournament has drawn an impressive 2,300 entries across 12 categories, including boys, girls, senior men, and women, from 44 entities representing 32 states and 12 institutions.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 15:27 IST , KANGRA, HIMACHAL PRADESH - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Harmeet Desai in action during Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai. Ragu R / The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Harmeet Desai in action during Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai.
FILE PHOTO: Harmeet Desai in action during Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai. Ragu R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

The season opener of the UTT National Ranking Championships this year will begin in Kangra on Wednesday, a city renowned for its natural beauty and historical significance.

Kangra will be hosting its first-ever National Ranking event, organised by the Himachal Pradesh Table Tennis Association.

The tournament has drawn an impressive 2,300 entries across 12 categories, including boys, girls, senior men, and women, from 44 entities representing 32 states and 12 institutions.

The event is not just about the immediate competition but also carries a deeper significance, as it serves as a platform for young and senior players alike to showcase their talent and prepare for future national and international tournaments.

The championships will commence with the Youth Under-11 and Under-13 events for boys and girls.

On the other end of the spectrum, experienced players will seize this opportunity to reaffirm their positions in the domestic circuit and gear up for upcoming international competitions.

Notably, Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, and Archana Kamath, who recently retired from the pro circuit, with Ayhika Mukherjee (standby player at the Olympics), have skipped the tournament.

However, top paddlers like G. Sathiyan (a standby in Paris), Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar, who were part of the Paris Olympics squad, will compete.

This tournament is a key preparatory event ahead of the China Smash later this month and the Asian Championships in Astana next month, providing players a perfect opportunity to fine-tune their skill sets.

