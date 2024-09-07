UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi TTC’s bid for Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 glory may be hindered by an injury to key player Diya Chitale, who was spotted nursing an ankle injury ahead of the final against defending champion Athlead Goa Challengers at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The paddler seemed to be in discomfort throughout the first men’s singles match between Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai. She sat in her team dugout with her left leg rested, applying an ice pack to her ankle.

Chitale’s consistent performance has been crucial for the 2018 champion this season, with only one loss and five wins, including three clean sweeps. Her victories include a vital 3-0 win over Reeth Rishya in the semifinal and a comeback 3-0 win against Manika Batra in the league stage, handing Bengaluru Smashers its first loss.

With Delhi and Goa vying to beacome the first-ever two-time UTT champion, Chitale’s injury could be a costly blow to her team’s chances.