MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi

With Delhi and Goa vying to beacome the first-ever two-time UTT champion, Chitale’s injury could be a costly blow to her team’s chances.

Published : Sep 07, 2024 20:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Nigamanth P
Chennai, Tamilnadu, 01/09/2024: Diya Chitale of Dabang Delhi TTC in action against Manika Batra of PBG Bengaluru Smashers during the Indian Oil UTT Table Tennis League in Chennai oN Sunday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU
Chennai, Tamilnadu, 01/09/2024: Diya Chitale of Dabang Delhi TTC in action against Manika Batra of PBG Bengaluru Smashers during the Indian Oil UTT Table Tennis League in Chennai oN Sunday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

Chennai, Tamilnadu, 01/09/2024: Diya Chitale of Dabang Delhi TTC in action against Manika Batra of PBG Bengaluru Smashers during the Indian Oil UTT Table Tennis League in Chennai oN Sunday. Photo: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Dabang Delhi TTC’s bid for Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 glory may be hindered by an injury to key player Diya Chitale, who was spotted nursing an ankle injury ahead of the final against defending champion Athlead Goa Challengers at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The paddler seemed to be in discomfort throughout the first men’s singles match between Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai. She sat in her team dugout with her left leg rested, applying an ice pack to her ankle. 

Chitale’s consistent performance has been crucial for the 2018 champion this season, with only one loss and five wins, including three clean sweeps. Her victories include a vital 3-0 win over Reeth Rishya in the semifinal and a comeback 3-0 win against Manika Batra in the league stage, handing Bengaluru Smashers its first loss.

With Delhi and Goa vying to beacome the first-ever two-time UTT champion, Chitale’s injury could be a costly blow to her team’s chances.

Related Topics

Diya Chitale /

UTT /

Ultimate Table Tennis /

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi
    Nigamanth P
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Simran, Dilip in athletics action later; Prachi Yadav finishes eighth in Canoe
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Bronze medallist Deepthi felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. MotoGP 2024: Leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint
    AFP
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score- 3rd Test, Day 2: More wickets fall as Sri Lanka stumbling at 93/4 (16 overs) against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi
    Nigamanth P
  2. UTT 2024: Chennai boy Sathiyan hopes to lead Delhi Dabang to second Ultimate Table Tennis title on home turf
    Santadeep Dey
  3. UTT 2024 Final: Really small margin between two teams, says Goa Challengers’s Bobocica
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. UTT 2024: Calm and composed Orawan Paranang shines bright in Delhi TTC’s march to final
    Nigamanth P
  5. UTT 2024: Paranang downs Szocs as Dabang Delhi sets up final against Goa Challengers
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UTT 2024: Diya Chitale injured ahead of final between Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi
    Nigamanth P
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 10 LIVE updates: Simran, Dilip in athletics action later; Prachi Yadav finishes eighth in Canoe
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Bronze medallist Deepthi felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. MotoGP 2024: Leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint
    AFP
  5. ENG vs SL LIVE score- 3rd Test, Day 2: More wickets fall as Sri Lanka stumbling at 93/4 (16 overs) against England
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment