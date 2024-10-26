MagazineBuy Print

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Noman claims 5-fer with dismissal of Root; England seven wickets down vs Pakistan

PAK vs ENG: Catch all the LIVE score and updates of day three of the third Test between Pakistan and England being played in Rawalpindi. 

Updated : Oct 26, 2024 11:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Noman Ali celebrates the dismissal of Ben Stokes.
Noman Ali celebrates the dismissal of Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: AP
Noman Ali celebrates the dismissal of Ben Stokes. | Photo Credit: AP

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the third Test between Pakistan and England.

Day three - REPORT

TEAM NEWS

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.

