PAK vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE score: Noman claims 5-fer with dismissal of Root; England seven wickets down vs Pakistan

Follow Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the third Test between Pakistan and England.
Day three - REPORT
TEAM NEWS
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood.
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.
