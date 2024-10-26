India will need to register the second-highest successful chase in India to overcome New Zealand in the second Test being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
The highest successful chase was 387 against England in 2008 riding on a century from Sachin Tendulkar. The team got off to a perfect start after a 117-run opening stand with half centuries from Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.
Yuvraj Singh too contributed with 85 as India chased down the daunting target in 98.3 overs.
Here is the list of the highest successful run-chases in the 4th innings of a Test in India:
- 387 - India vs England - Chennai 2008
- 276 - West Indies vs India - Delhi 1987
- 276 - India vs West Indies - Delhi 2011
- 261 - India vs New Zealand - Bengaluru 2012
- 254 - India vs Australia - Mumbai 1964
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Jaiswal off to powerful start, Rohit at crease; India needs 359 to win
- Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Day 1, Round 3: Harshit Rana’s double strike puts Delhi in control vs Assam; Mumbai wins toss, elects to bat first vs Tripura
- IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: List of highest successful fourth-innings run chases in Tests in India
- F1: McLaren right of review over Norris penalty rejected
- Mexican GP: Sainz fastest after Russell crashes in Mexico second practice
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE