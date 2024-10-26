India will need to register the second-highest successful chase in India to overcome New Zealand in the second Test being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

The highest successful chase was 387 against England in 2008 riding on a century from Sachin Tendulkar. The team got off to a perfect start after a 117-run opening stand with half centuries from Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir.

Yuvraj Singh too contributed with 85 as India chased down the daunting target in 98.3 overs.

Here is the list of the highest successful run-chases in the 4th innings of a Test in India: