F1: Shwartzman handed penalty he may never serve

Mexico City Grand Prix stewards issued the 25-year-old Ferrari reserve driver with the penalty he may never serve after first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 11:54 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari reserve driver, drover for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico.
Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari reserve driver, drover for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Israeli driver Robert Shwartzman collected a five-place Formula One grid penalty on Friday despite not having a race seat or any immediate prospect of one.

Mexico City Grand Prix stewards issued the 25-year-old Ferrari reserve driver with the penalty he may never serve after first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Shwartzman, who was appearing for Ferrari-powered Sauber as part of team obligations to run a young driver in two practice sessions during the season, was punished for overtaking while yellow flags were waved.

His penalty applies to the next F1 race in which he participates.

“While the stewards recognise that the driver is not scheduled to start the race, they have applied the consistent penalty,” the officials said in a statement. 

