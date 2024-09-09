MagazineBuy Print

Tennis World Rankings: Fritz returns to ATP top 10, Navarro to career-high WTA No. 8 after US Open

US Open men’s champion Jannik Sinner nearly doubled his lead as the ATP’s No. 1 and women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed at No. 2 in the WTA behind Iga Swiatek.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 20:55 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
Taylor Fritz moved up five spots to No. 7 after becoming the first American man to reach a major final in 15 years, at the US Open 2024.
Taylor Fritz moved up five spots to No. 7 after becoming the first American man to reach a major final in 15 years, at the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Taylor Fritz moved up five spots to No. 7 after becoming the first American man to reach a major final in 15 years, at the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Open men’s runner-up Taylor Fritz returned to the top 10 in the ATP rankings at No. 7 on Monday, and women’s runner-up Jessica Pegula rose to No. 3 in the WTA list, while semifinalist Emma Navarro climbed to a career-best No. 8.

Men’s champion Jannik Sinner nearly doubled his lead as the ATP’s No. 1 — a spot he’s held since June — a day after defeating Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, and women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed at No. 2 in the WTA behind Iga Swiatek, who lost to Pegula in the quarterfinals.

WTA Top 10 rankings
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Jasmine Paolini
6. Coco Gauff
7. Qinwen Zheng
8. Emma Navarro
9. Barbora Krejcikova
10. Maria Sakkari

“I mean, I’m not trying to focus on ranking, to be honest. Not like I’m checking where I’m going to be after the tournament,” Sabalenka said Saturday after her 7-5, 7-5 victory over Pegula in the final.

“I’m just trying to focus on myself, and I know that if (at) each tournament I’ll be able to play my best tennis ... I’ll be able to become world No. 1 again. So my focus is on myself, on improving myself as a player and as a person. Hopefully one day I’ll see myself (back) on the top of the ranking.”

ALSO READ: Deadline approaching for appeals in doping case against US Open champion Jannik Sinner

Sabalenka briefly supplanted Swiatek at No. 1 after finishing as the runner-up to Coco Gauff at last year’s U.S. Open. Sabalenka is the only woman to collect more than one Grand Slam title in 2024; she won the Australian Open in January.

(L-R) Jessica Pegula of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo with their trophies following the Women’s Singles Final at US Open 2024. Sabalenka remained second while Pegula climbed three spots to third.
(L-R) Jessica Pegula of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo with their trophies following the Women's Singles Final at US Open 2024. Sabalenka remained second while Pegula climbed three spots to third. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
(L-R) Jessica Pegula of the United States and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo with their trophies following the Women’s Singles Final at US Open 2024. Sabalenka remained second while Pegula climbed three spots to third. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Last year’s champions at Flushing Meadows both dropped Monday: Gauff went from No. 3 to No. 6 after being eliminated in the fourth round by Navarro, and Novak Djokovic slid from No. 2 to No. 4 after he was beaten in the third round by Alexei Popyrin.

ALSO READ: List of US Open men’s singles champions in Open era: Sinner becomes 1st Italian title-winner in New York with 2024 triumph

Alexander Zverev is the new men’s No. 2, followed by Carlos Alcaraz at No. 3, with Daniil Medvedev remaining at No. 5 and Andrey Rublev staying at No. 6 ahead of Fritz, who moved up five spots after becoming the first American man to reach a major final in 15 years.

ATP Top 10 rankings
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Alexander Zverev
3. Carlos Alcaraz
4. Novak Djokovic
5. Daniil Medvedev
6. Andrey Rublev
7. Taylor Fritz
8. Hubert Hurkacz
9. Casper Ruud
10. Grigor Dimitrov

Jack Draper, a 22-year-old from Britain, went from No. 25 to a career-best No. 20, thanks to his run to his first Slam semifinal appearance.

After Swiatek, Sabalenka and Pegula, who went up three places to equal her career high, No. 4 Elena Rybakina and No. 5 Jasmine Paolini held their rankings. Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen stayed at No. 7, with Navarro next after going up from No. 13 with her best showing at a major tournament.

