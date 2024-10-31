MagazineBuy Print

Tennis event cancelled after players, coach fall victim to ’virtual’ kidnapping in Mexico

The J30 or Juniors 30 tournament, the lowest-ranked tournament under the International Tennis Federation’s umbrella, was being held in the city of Irapuato.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 09:45 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative Image: The players and their coach are from the central state of Queretaro, and all are back at their homes, the Mexican federation said.
infoIcon

The Mexican Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday that it had cancelled a junior tournament that was being played in the central state of Guanajuato after 10 players, all underage, and a coach, were victims of a “virtual” kidnapping.

Virtual kidnapping is an extortion scheme that tricks the victims into paying a ransom to free a family member whom they believe is threatened with violence or death. Unlike traditional abductions, virtual kidnappers, some inside prisons, do not abduct anyone, but attempt through deception to achieve their goal.

The J30 or Juniors 30 tournament, the lowest-ranked tournament under the International Tennis Federation’s umbrella, was being held in the city of Irapuato.

The players and their coach are from the central state of Queretaro, and all are back at their homes, the Mexican federation said.

