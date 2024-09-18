Svitolina eyes 2025 return after undergoing foot surgery

Elina Svitolina has put an end to her 2024 season on the Hologic WTA Tour since she has undergone surgery for a continuing foot injury. The 30-year-old Ukrainian announced the news on Instagram.

“So unfortunately my 2024 season is now in the history books,” Svitolina wrote, “as I have had surgery on my foot today to correct a long standing issue that I have been trying to manage throughout this year.

“This is the same issue that ended my season in 2023 and has hampered me for most of 2024. It’s become harder to manage and has been impacting me more and more, not just with regard to tennis and training but in my everyday life too.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to focus on my recovery and come back even stronger than before,” she wrote. “I am determined to do whatever it takes to get back on the court and compete at the highest level.

“I want to thank all of you for your support and encouragement during this challenging time. Your love and positivity mean the world to me, and I’m looking forward to seeing you all at the courts in 2025.”

Svitolina began her season with a run to the final at the ASB Classic in Auckland and consistently proved herself a factor at the Grand Slams. After back-to-back Round of 16 showings at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, Svitolina’s best major result of the season came once again on the grass at Wimbledon. She posted two Top 10 wins this season, including a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula at the Paris 2024 Olympics.