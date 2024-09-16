MagazineBuy Print

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to miss rest of year with injury

Jabeur missed the recent US Open 2024 due to a shoulder injury and has not played since a heavy defeat by Naomi Osaka in Toronto in early August.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 22:10 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
NOns Jabeur of Tunisia has struggled for form and fitness this year, slipping to 22nd in the world rankings.
NOns Jabeur of Tunisia has struggled for form and fitness this year, slipping to 22nd in the world rankings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

NOns Jabeur of Tunisia has struggled for form and fitness this year, slipping to 22nd in the world rankings. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ons Jabeur will miss the rest of the 2024 WTA season with a shoulder injury, the Tunisian announced on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up has struggled for form and fitness this year, slipping to 22nd in the world rankings.

Jabeur missed the recent US Open 2024 due to the injury and has not played since a heavy defeat by Naomi Osaka in Toronto in early August.

“This year has been extremely hard for me and as athletes, we know that recovery is part of the journey,” she said on social media.

“Due to my ongoing shoulder injury, my medical team and I’ve made the difficult decision to step off the tennis circuit for the rest of the season,” she added.

The 30-year-old said she would be back on court for the start of the 2025 campaign in Australia.

