Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur to miss rest of year with injury

Ons Jabeur will miss the rest of the 2024 WTA season with a shoulder injury, the Tunisian announced on Monday.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up has struggled for form and fitness this year, slipping to 22nd in the world rankings.

Jabeur missed the recent US Open 2024 due to the injury and has not played since a heavy defeat by Naomi Osaka in Toronto in early August.

ALSO READ | Jannik Sinner hires Novak Djokovic’s ex-fitness coach Marco Panichi after dope test row

“This year has been extremely hard for me and as athletes, we know that recovery is part of the journey,” she said on social media.

“Due to my ongoing shoulder injury, my medical team and I’ve made the difficult decision to step off the tennis circuit for the rest of the season,” she added.

The 30-year-old said she would be back on court for the start of the 2025 campaign in Australia.