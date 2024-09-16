MagazineBuy Print

Who is Santosh Kashyap? The new coach of the Indian women’s football team

A former India international, Kashyap has almost a decade of coaching experience in the I-League. The 58-year-old has also been the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC.

Published : Sep 16, 2024 22:15 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Kashyap began his coaching journey by training the Maharashtra U19 women’s team for the National Championship in the early years of this century.
Kashyap began his coaching journey by training the Maharashtra U19 women's team for the National Championship in the early years of this century. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The All India Football Federation appointed Santosh Kashyap as the new head coach of the Indian senior women’s team on Monday, September 16, 2024.

A former India international, Kashyap has almost a decade of coaching experience in the I-League, managing clubs like Mohun Bagan AC, Aizawl FC, Mumbai FC, Salgaocar FC, Royal Wahingdoh FC, Rangdajied United FC, ONGC and Air India. The 58-year-old has also been the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC, and most recently of Odisha FC, in the Indian Super League.

Kashyap will have Priya PV as his assistant coach and Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkar as the goalkeeper coach.

Talking to the-aiff.com, Kashyap said: “Coaching the National Team is always an honour. I am grateful to the AIFF President, Shri Kalyan Chaubey, the technical committee, the technical department and other senior members of the federation for providing me the opportunity to coach the Senior National Women’s Team.”

ALSO READ: ISL 2024-25: Punjab nets winner in stoppage time to beat Kerala Blasters 2-1

Kashyap began his coaching journey by training the Maharashtra U19 women’s team for the National Championship in the early years of this century.

“Currently, I am working as the Head of Youth Development and Technical Director of Odisha FC. I have full faith in the current set of players in the Senior Women’s National Team. They are all bright players. But what we require to improve is technically. I am confident that I can give the needed input to the team members during the National camp.

Kashyap’s first assignment will be the SAFF Women’s Championship to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30, 2024. A 29-member squad for the tournament will camp in Goa for its preparation from September 20.

India squad for SAFF Women’s Championship 2024
Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Payal Ramesh Basude.
Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Mousumi Murmu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Yumlembam Pakpi Devi.
Midfielders: Anjana Thapa, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Hemam Shilky Devi, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth.
Forwards: Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi, Rimpa Haldar, Sandhiya Ranganathan.
Head coach: Santosh Kashyap

