LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC updates, ISL 2024-25: Lineups out; Luna not available, Noah starts, Majcen on bench; KBFC v PFC, Score

Kerala Blasters will open its Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a home match against Punjab FC at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Despite letting go of Dimitrios Diamantakos, the ISL’s top scorer last season, the Blasters scored plenty of goals in the pre-season in Thailand. In the Durand Cup, its Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui took the Golden Boot award, and Kerala’s new head coach Mikael Stahre will be hoping Sadaoui and Spaniard Jesus Nunez continue their fine form in the season-opener against Punjab.

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match kicking-off?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 15 at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.