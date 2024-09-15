MagazineBuy Print

Girona vs Barcelona LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Lamine Yamal starts in GIR v BAR; Kick off at 7:45 PM IST

GIR vs BAR LIVE score: Catch the updates and scores from the Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Estadi Montilivi.

Updated : Sep 15, 2024 19:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Raphinha and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
Raphinha and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Estadi Montilivi.

LINEUPS

Girona: Gazzaniga(gk), Frances, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez, Solis, Martin, Tsygankov, Danjuma, Gil, Ruiz

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen(gk), Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde, Pedri, Casado, Olmo, Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski

PREVIEW

The lowest of the lows of Barcelona’s trophyless campaign last season was when it was beaten not once, but twice, by the formerly modest Girona.

Girona dealt Barcelona a pair of stinging 4-2 defeats as the club partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership emerged as one of the surprise packages of European football. It finished the La Liga season in third place, just behind Barcelona in second, and for the first time qualified for the Champions League.

Those embarrassing losses to a fellow Catalan club played a part in the downfall of Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona’s coach.

Barcelona is under new management — Hansi Flick — and will visit a new-look Girona on Sunday aiming to make it five wins in as many games with the German coach.

Flick has a team with some important changes led by the arrival of a more dynamic Dani Olmo for the departed Ilkay Gundogan. Olmo, fresh from helping Spain win the European Championship, has fit right in with the club he belonged to as a youth player.

Olmo scored in his first two games for Barcelona before the international break and is clicking as its interior attacking midfielder flanked by Spain teenage phenom Lamine Yamal and an in-form Raphinha.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Barcelona under Flick’s management eyes revenge against Girona having lost both fixtures last season

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match kick off?
The Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:45 PM IST on September 15, Sunday at the Estadi Montilivi.
Where to watch the Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcasted in any TV channel in India.
The Girona vs FC Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India.

