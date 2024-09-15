La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe, Vinicius convert from the spot as Real Madrid notches 2-0 win against Sociedad

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe converted second-half penalties to give the champion a hard-fought 2-0 win at Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2024-25 match on Sunday.

It was a high-paced, entertaining affair in the Basque Country, with both sides missing a string of chances, including three strikes off the woodwork by the home side.

Real Madrid took the lead in the 58th minute with Vinicius netting a penalty after a handball by midfielder Sergio Gomez, and Mbappe secured the points by scoring his spot kick in the 75th after Vinicius was fouled.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid team remains second but now have 11 points, one behind Barcelona, which visits fifth-placed Girona on Sunday.