La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe, Vinicius convert from the spot as Real Madrid notches 2-0 win against Sociedad

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid team remains second but now have 11 points, one behind Barcelona, which visits fifth-placed Girona on Sunday. 

Published : Sep 15, 2024 03:10 IST , SAN SEBASTIAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior, 2nd left, after scoring his side’s second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior, 2nd left, after scoring his side's second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Vinicius Junior, 2nd left, after scoring his side’s second goal from a penalty kick during a Spanish La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe converted second-half penalties to give the champion a hard-fought 2-0 win at Real Sociedad in a La Liga 2024-25 match on Sunday.

It was a high-paced, entertaining affair in the Basque Country, with both sides missing a string of chances, including three strikes off the woodwork by the home side.

AS IT HAPPENED: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad HIGHLIGHTS

Real Madrid took the lead in the 58th minute with Vinicius netting a penalty after a handball by midfielder Sergio Gomez, and Mbappe secured the points by scoring his spot kick in the 75th after Vinicius was fouled.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid team remains second but now have 11 points, one behind Barcelona, which visits fifth-placed Girona on Sunday. 

