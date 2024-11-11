Barcelona, Real Madrid injury update: Yamal, Lewandowski, Rodrygo and Vazquez out for weeks

Barcelona forwards Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal will miss international duty with Poland and Spain, respectively, after sustaining injuries, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Yamal missed Barca’s 1-0 LaLiga loss at Real Sociedad on Sunday due to a right ankle injury suffered in the Champions League. The teenager could be out for up to three weeks and will miss Spain’s Nations League clashes with Denmark and Switzerland.

La Liga’s top-scorer Lewandowski will be out for a little under two weeks with a back injury suffered on Sunday and will miss Poland’s Nations League matches against Portugal and Scotland.

“Tests performed on the morning of Monday 11 November have revealed that Lamine Yamal has a grade 1 sindesmosis injury in his right ankle. He is expected to be out of action for between two and three weeks. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski is having trouble in the lumbar region of his back, and will be rested for about ten days,” Barcelona said in a statement.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) announced that Girona’s attacking midfielder Bryan Gil will replace Yamal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid said on Monday that they will be without defender Lucas Vazquez and forward Rodrygo in the upcoming weeks due to leg injuries sustained on Saturday.

The club had already confirmed that Brazilian defender Eder Militao will undergo surgery and miss several months for the second consecutive season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in the recent 4-0 La Liga win over Osasuna.

The 26-year-old Militao became the second Real Madrid player to suffer an ACL injury this season, after full back Dani Carvajal. It is the 10th injury of its kind sustained by one of the club’s players in 15 months.

The club’s lengthy injury list also includes key players like Thibaut Courtois, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba. Only goalkeeper Courtois is expected to be available for a highly anticipated Champions League clash at Liverpool in two weeks.

Militao’s injury was one of the three ACL tears sustained by LaLiga players over the weekend, with Villarreal’s Ilias Akhomach and Leganes’ Enric Franquesa also hurt on Saturday.