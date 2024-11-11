 />
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Sangita brace guides India to comfortable win over Malaysia

Sangita (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts.

Published : Nov 11, 2024 19:16 IST , Rajgir - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Sangita Kumari celebrates after scoring her first goal.
India's Sangita Kumari celebrates after scoring her first goal. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Sangita Kumari celebrates after scoring her first goal. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu

Young striker Sangita Kumari scored a brace as defending champion India defeated Malaysia 4-0 to open its campaign at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament on a confident note here on Monday.

Sangita (8th, 55th minutes) struck twice, while Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th) were the other goal getters for the hosts.

India will next play South Korea on Tuesday.

In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while reigning Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0.

The Indians completely dominated the proceedings in the first quarter even though Malaysia had the first shy at the goal in the form of a penalty corner in the fifth minute which they wasted.

ALSO READ | Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 matches rescheduled due to ‘significant insect infestation’

Thereafter, it was India all the way as it mounted attack after attack to put pressure on the Malaysian defence.

India secured two penalty corners in two minutes and Sangita scored with a variation from the second effort in the eighth minute.

Preeti then came close to doubling India’s lead twice. First, her push from close range was saved by the Malaysian goalkeeper, and then a minute from the first quarter, she struck the side post.

Just seconds from the first quarter, India secured another penalty corner but wasted the opportunity.

India continued in the same vein and dominated the share of exchanges with persistent attacks on Malaysia but lacked the finishing touch.

In the 43rd minute, India doubled its lead through Preeti who deflected in Navneet Kaur’s flick as India went for another variation from a set piece. A minute later, India extended the lead when Udita found the net with a slap shot from another penalty corner.

Five minutes from the final hooter, Sangita scored a brilliant field goal, here second of the evening. She first collected an excellent through pass from the deep, ran past two defenders and slammed the ball into the net with a fierce reverse shot.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy /

Sangita Kumari

