Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Match updates, Lineups, Preview, livestreaming info

Catch the live score and match updates from the La Liga fixture between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid at the Reale Arena in the Basque county.

Updated : Sep 15, 2024 00:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kylian Mbappe and his Real Madrid teammates in action in La Liga.
Kylian Mbappe and his Real Madrid teammates in action in La Liga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe and his Real Madrid teammates in action in La Liga. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid lineup!

Real Sociedad lineup!

Remiro(gk); Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Lopez; Zubimendi, Sucic; Becker, Kubo, Gomez; Umar

Preview

Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad in an away fixture in the La Liga at the Reale Arena in the Basque county on Sunday, 12:30 AM IST.

Madrid is currently third in the table, four points behind leader Barcelona and will be hoping to turn things around since it has only managed to score eight points in its first four games with two wins and two draws.

Sociedad on the other hand is struggling as well since it is 15th in the table with just one win and draw so far in the league.

Livestreaming and telecast info

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will not be broadcasted in any TV channel in India.

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India.

