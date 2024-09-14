LIVE UPDATES
Real Madrid lineup!
Real Sociedad lineup!
Remiro(gk); Aramburu, Zubeldia, Aguerd, Lopez; Zubimendi, Sucic; Becker, Kubo, Gomez; Umar
Preview
Real Madrid faces Real Sociedad in an away fixture in the La Liga at the Reale Arena in the Basque county on Sunday, 12:30 AM IST.
Madrid is currently third in the table, four points behind leader Barcelona and will be hoping to turn things around since it has only managed to score eight points in its first four games with two wins and two draws.
Sociedad on the other hand is struggling as well since it is 15th in the table with just one win and draw so far in the league.
Livestreaming and telecast info
The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will not be broadcasted in any TV channel in India.
The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India.
