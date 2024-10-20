La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth double helps Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Leganes

Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth scored twice in the second half as it fought back to earn a 3-1 victory against visitor Leganes in La Liga on Sunday.

Winless in its previous three games in all competitions with a series of lacklustre performances, Atletico had to recover from a goal down after Cameroon midfielder Yvan Neyou gave Leganes the lead in the 34th minute with a superb strike into the top corner.

Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium was partially closed as punishment after its September 29 home match against Real Madrid was suspended due to items being thrown onto the pitch.

Atletico dominated possession throughout the match but was toothless as half-chances went begging for Rodrigo Riquelme, Angel Correa and Sorloth.

It was lucky Leganes didn’t extend its lead as the visitor wasted two great opportunities from counters early in the second half, with Correa missing a sitter from close range in the 52nd minute, striking wide after a bad mistake by the Leganes defence.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone made five substitutions and that gave the home side the spark they seemed to be lacking.

As Atletico piled on the pressure, Sorloth finally equalised with a cheeky back-heel from an Axel Witsel cross in the 69th minute before Antoine Griezmann cleverly chipped a cross past the goalkeeper into the back of the net 11 minutes later.

Rodrigo de Paul almost scored the third with a strike from inside the box in the 77th minute that was almost deflected over the goalline by a defender, but it was Sorloth who wrapped up the win with a close-range strike from a rebound deep in added time.

“It was very important win for us, I think we played a good game,” Witsel said..

“In the first half we lacked intensity with the ball in the final metres. They hadn’t created any danger except for the goal. In the second half we fought, we put in more pace and we managed to come back,” he added.

Atletico, who will face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, climbed to third in the standings with 20 points, four behind Real Madrid in second and leader Barcelona, who has a game in hand and will host Sevilla later on Sunday.