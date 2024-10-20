MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth double helps Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Leganes

Atletico had to recover from a goal down after Cameroon midfielder Yvan Neyou gave Leganes the lead in the 34th minute with a superb strike into the top corner.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 22:56 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth (center) celebrates scoring its third goal with teammates.
Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth (center) celebrates scoring its third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth (center) celebrates scoring its third goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth scored twice in the second half as it fought back to earn a 3-1 victory against visitor Leganes in La Liga on Sunday.

Winless in its previous three games in all competitions with a series of lacklustre performances, Atletico had to recover from a goal down after Cameroon midfielder Yvan Neyou gave Leganes the lead in the 34th minute with a superb strike into the top corner.

Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium was partially closed as punishment after its September 29 home match against Real Madrid was suspended due to items being thrown onto the pitch.

Atletico dominated possession throughout the match but was toothless as half-chances went begging for Rodrigo Riquelme, Angel Correa and Sorloth.

It was lucky Leganes didn’t extend its lead as the visitor wasted two great opportunities from counters early in the second half, with Correa missing a sitter from close range in the 52nd minute, striking wide after a bad mistake by the Leganes defence.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone made five substitutions and that gave the home side the spark they seemed to be lacking.

ALSO READ | Gavi returns after long injury lay-off, says Barcelona coach Flick

As Atletico piled on the pressure, Sorloth finally equalised with a cheeky back-heel from an Axel Witsel cross in the 69th minute before Antoine Griezmann cleverly chipped a cross past the goalkeeper into the back of the net 11 minutes later.

Rodrigo de Paul almost scored the third with a strike from inside the box in the 77th minute that was almost deflected over the goalline by a defender, but it was Sorloth who wrapped up the win with a close-range strike from a rebound deep in added time.

“It was very important win for us, I think we played a good game,” Witsel said..

“In the first half we lacked intensity with the ball in the final metres. They hadn’t created any danger except for the goal. In the second half we fought, we put in more pace and we managed to come back,” he added.

Atletico, who will face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, climbed to third in the standings with 20 points, four behind Real Madrid in second and leader Barcelona, who has a game in hand and will host Sevilla later on Sunday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Leganes /

La Liga 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth double helps Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Leganes
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: NZ lifts maiden ICC title, beats SA by 32 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA-W vs NZ-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: New Zealand clinches maiden title, beats South Africa by 32 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Peprah, Jesus score to help Kerala Blasters complete 2-1 comeback win against Mohammedan SC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amelia Kerr becomes highest wicket-taker in single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth double helps Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Leganes
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius on target to give Real Madrid 2-1 win at Celta Vigo
    Reuters
  3. Gavi returns after long injury lay-off, says Barcelona coach Flick
    AFP
  4. Barcelona ordered to pay 4.5 crore rupees fine for ‘wilfully and consciously’ misreporting income
    AP
  5. Real Madrid injury news: Dani Carvajal undergoes surgery on his right knee
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Alexander Sorloth double helps Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Leganes
    Reuters
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final, South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Updates in pictures: NZ lifts maiden ICC title, beats SA by 32 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA-W vs NZ-W LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: New Zealand clinches maiden title, beats South Africa by 32 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: Peprah, Jesus score to help Kerala Blasters complete 2-1 comeback win against Mohammedan SC
    Team Sportstar
  5. Amelia Kerr becomes highest wicket-taker in single edition of Women’s T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment