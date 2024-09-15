MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Late Christopher Nkunku strike hands Chelsea 1-0 win against Bournemouth

Chelsea moved up to seventh with seven points from four games, while Bournemouth is 11th with five points.

Published : Sep 15, 2024 02:51 IST , BOURNEMOUTH

Reuters
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s only goal against AFC Bournemouth.
Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's only goal against AFC Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team’s only goal against AFC Bournemouth. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea substitute Christopher Nkunku struck in the 86th minute to secure a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth in a game littered with a Premier League record 14 yellow cards on Saturday.

Bournemouth twice struck the woodwork and Evanilson had a first-half penalty saved by Robert Sanchez.

But Chelsea finished the game strongly and Nkunku, who came on in the 79th minute, slotted home from close range to make it two away wins out of two for the London side.

Chelsea moved up to seventh with seven points from four games, while Bournemouth is 11th with five points.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Bournemouth /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Christopher Nkunku

