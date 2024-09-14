MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Slot rues sloppy play as Liverpool suffers shock home loss to Forest

Forest got its tactics spot on, packing the centre of midfield and crowding out Liverpool’s wide players. And although the home side had some decent chances it was not clinical enough in front of goal.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 22:49 IST , LIVERPOOL, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Liverpool manager Arne Slot after losing against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot after losing against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool manager Arne Slot after losing against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arne Slot got his first taste of defeat as Liverpool boss on Saturday as his side lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with visiting manager Nuno Espirito Santo out-foxing the Dutchman in a fascinating encounter.

Forest got its tactics spot on, packing the centre of midfield and crowding out Liverpool’s wide players. And although the home side had some decent chances in the first half, it was not clinical enough in front of goal.

“The result frustrates the most, and we cannot be happy about how the game went. It was a stop-start game and we hardly created any chances,” lamented Slot.

ALSO READ: Premier League - Ten Hag quotes Cristiano Ronaldo to praise goal scorer Rashford

“We only have to look at ourselves - we have to be better. Far too many times we lost the ball around the area, it was not good enough. We have to be better with the ball.”

Forest’s solid block may have left Liverpool short of space but it was its own worst enemy at times and substitutes Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi combined for the latter to score on the counter and claim three points for the visitor.

“Our decisions and execution weren’t good enough. In general we defended quite well, but the two fast players came on and made it difficult. We took a lot of risk and in the end it was a very good goal,” Slot added.

Forest’s Portuguese coach Espirito Santo was delighted with how his side executed the game-plan.

“The only way to achieve anything here is if you are organised and do everything that you can,” he said.

“When you start the way we started with our wingers Nico Dominguez and Elliot Anderson, all the effort of them tracking Liverpool’s full-backs, it is a lot of energy.”

After flirting with relegation in previous seasons, Forest finds itself in fourth position with eight points from four games after the win. Liverpool is second with nine.

“We are working hard, and it is about building and believing in this idea that you can develop,” Espirito Santo said. 

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

