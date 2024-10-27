Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE: CHE v NUFC, Premier League updates, live streaming info

Chelsea will take positives from their loss at Liverpool and will not be deterred by a testing run of Premier League fixtures against Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca has said.

Chelsea is on a two-match winless streak which has dropped it to sixth in the standings with 14 points from eight games.

Despite losing 2-1 at Anfield, Maresca praised his players and said they are ready to face further challenges in a cut-throat competition like the Premier League.

“The Liverpool game was very good. We were good with the ball and without the ball,” Maresca told reporters ahead of Sunday’s home game against Newcastle.

“For sure there are many things we could do better. We could attack better in the final third. But the guys were brave trying to press man-to-man.

“We need to play against all of them. We have met Liverpool and now have three games in a row against Newcastle, Manchester United and Arsenal. But the Premier League is tough,” he added, pointing to Bournemouth’s win over Arsenal last weekend.

Maresca has a striker dilemma to deal with, however, with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku vying to lead the line.