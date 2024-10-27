West Ham United vs Man United Starting line-ups:
Manchester United showed encouraging signs of life in their comeback win against Brentford last week, with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford linking up well in attack.
It was a welcome sight for beleaguered manager Ten Hag, whose team had failed to find the net in their previous three league matches.
Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of the season while Rashford, playing on the right of the attack, looked sharp, setting up Garnacho’s goal.
But only winless Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich have scored fewer than United’s seven goals in eight league games.
Just 10 games into his reign in east London, West Ham manager Julien Lopetegui is already under scrutiny after a second-half collapse in a 4-1 defeat at rivals Tottenham last weekend.
A return of eight points from eight games is not what Hammers fans expected after spending 120 million pounds (USD 156 million) strengthening their squad in the transfer window.
(From agencies)
When will the West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
Where to watch the West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- West Ham vs Man United LIVE: WHU v MUN, Hojlund leads United’s attack, Premier League updates, live streaming info
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Arjun Deshwal’s Jaipur Pink Panthers up against Sachin’s Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants later
- R VRanji Trophy 2024-25: Blow-dryers, burning dung cakes in vain as Bihar vs Karnataka Day 2 gets called off due to wet outfield
- IND-W vs NZ-W 2nd ODI Live Score: New Zealand removes Smriti, Shafali, Yastika in quick succession; India in the mire; Target 260
- U-17 Asian Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers: How India can reach the finals ahead of group encounter against Thailand
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE