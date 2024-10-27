MagazineBuy Print

West Ham vs Man United LIVE: WHU v MUN, Hojlund leads United’s attack, Premier League updates, live streaming info

WHU vs MUN: Follow the live updates of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in England.

Updated : Oct 27, 2024 18:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view inside the stadium before the match, West Ham United v Manchester United, in the premier league.
General view inside the stadium before the match, West Ham United v Manchester United, in the premier league. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

General view inside the stadium before the match, West Ham United v Manchester United, in the premier league. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

West Ham United vs Man United Starting line-ups:
West Ham United: Fabianski - Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson - Soler, Guido, Edson - Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta
Man United: Onana - Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot - Casemiro, Eriksen - Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho - Hojlund

Manchester United showed encouraging signs of life in their comeback win against Brentford last week, with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford linking up well in attack.

It was a welcome sight for beleaguered manager Ten Hag, whose team had failed to find the net in their previous three league matches.

Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of the season while Rashford, playing on the right of the attack, looked sharp, setting up Garnacho’s goal.

But only winless Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich have scored fewer than United’s seven goals in eight league games.

Just 10 games into his reign in east London, West Ham manager Julien Lopetegui is already under scrutiny after a second-half collapse in a 4-1 defeat at rivals Tottenham last weekend.

A return of eight points from eight games is not what Hammers fans expected after spending 120 million pounds (USD 156 million) strengthening their squad in the transfer window.

(From agencies)

When will the West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Saturday, October 27 at the London Stadium in London, England.
Where to watch the West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match?
The West Ham United vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

