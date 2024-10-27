West Ham vs Man United LIVE: WHU v MUN, Hojlund leads United’s attack, Premier League updates, live streaming info

West Ham United vs Man United Starting line-ups: West Ham United: Fabianski - Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson - Soler, Guido, Edson - Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta Man United: Onana - Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot - Casemiro, Eriksen - Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho - Hojlund

Manchester United showed encouraging signs of life in their comeback win against Brentford last week, with Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford linking up well in attack.

It was a welcome sight for beleaguered manager Ten Hag, whose team had failed to find the net in their previous three league matches.

Hojlund scored his first Premier League goal of the season while Rashford, playing on the right of the attack, looked sharp, setting up Garnacho’s goal.

But only winless Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich have scored fewer than United’s seven goals in eight league games.

Just 10 games into his reign in east London, West Ham manager Julien Lopetegui is already under scrutiny after a second-half collapse in a 4-1 defeat at rivals Tottenham last weekend.

A return of eight points from eight games is not what Hammers fans expected after spending 120 million pounds (USD 156 million) strengthening their squad in the transfer window.

