Premier League: Erling Haaland strikes twice as Manchester City comes from behind to beat Brentford

Brentford had the perfect start when Yoane Wissa opened the scoring 22 seconds after kickoff to stun the Etihad Stadium but Haaland restored parity in the 19th minute

Published : Sep 14, 2024 21:59 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland netted his ninth goal of the season in the win against Brentford. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Manchester City beat Brentford 2-1 to maintain its perfect start to the season after Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland netted twice on Saturday following the fastest goal of the season from the visitor.

Haaland’s double takes his tally to nine goals in four games - more than any English top-flight team has managed so far this season - while City’s victory gave it a three-point lead at the top after Liverpool’s 1-0 home loss to Nottingham Forest.

Haaland searched for the third goal which would have made him the first player to score hat-tricks in three straight Premier League games, but Brentford keeper Mark Flekken made several saves to deny the Norway striker.

Brentford had the perfect start when it scored 22 seconds after kickoff when defender John Stones and goalkeeper Ederson made a mess of Keane Lewis-Potter’s header into the six-yard box, allowing Yoane Wissa to nod the ball into an empty net.

The Bees continued to threaten in attack as they found space on the flanks behind City’s defence time and again, but Haaland restored parity in the 20th minute when he scored from a tight angle with his second touch of the game.

ALSO READ | Premier League: Ten Hag quotes Cristiano Ronaldo to praise goal scorer Rashford

Although City had less possession in the first half, it made it count and went ahead when Ederson booted the ball upfield where Haaland outmuscled defender Ethan Pinnock and chipped the ball past Flekken to make it 2-1.

“The second showed what he is all about. He used his body well and a brilliant finish. It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully he can continue,” City’s Jack Grealish said.

As City began to dominate after midfielder Rodri made his first appearance of the season as a second-half substitute, it was Flekken who came to Brentford’s rescue to keep the scoreline respectable.

He first denied Grealish, who pulled the trigger from 20 metres, before the Dutchman tipped a powerful Haaland shot over the bar. Flekken was called into action again as City counter-attacked when he saved a shot from Savinho.

Brentford did not have the same attacking intent and tempo as in the first half and City secured all three points to move to 12 with the Bees on six after four games.

