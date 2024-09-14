MagazineBuy Print

Premier League result: Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Rashford doubled United’s lead at Saint Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt’s scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 19:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

AP
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scored against Southampton in the Premier League.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scored against Southampton in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United scored against Southampton in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday

Rashford doubled United’s lead at Saint Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt’s scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United in a disappointing start to the season.

Rashford hadn’t scored since United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the off-season, headed in from Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the 35th.

ALSO READ | Why has Real Madrid cancelled a K-pop concert at Santiago Bernabeu?

It was a much-needed win for United after losses to Brighton and Liverpool in the first three games of the season. But it could have been a different story if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10-men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Marcus Rashford /

Southampton /

Premier League 2024-25 /

Premier League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

