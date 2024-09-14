Premier League result: Man United beats Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday

Rashford doubled United’s lead at Saint Mary’s after Matthijs de Ligt’s scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

The win came after back-to-back defeats for United in a disappointing start to the season.

Rashford hadn’t scored since United’s 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag’s team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.

De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the off-season, headed in from Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the 35th.

It was a much-needed win for United after losses to Brighton and Liverpool in the first three games of the season. But it could have been a different story if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10-men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.