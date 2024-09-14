MagazineBuy Print

Why has Real Madrid cancelled a K-pop concert at Santiago Bernabeu?

The move came after several local media reports surfaced of residents near the stadium complaining about the noise levels during concerts.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 17:36 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Fans of U.S. singer Taylor Swift queue to enter her concert, outside Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
FILE PHOTO: Fans of U.S. singer Taylor Swift queue to enter her concert, outside Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Fans of U.S. singer Taylor Swift queue to enter her concert, outside Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid CF announced that it has provisionally decided to reschedule its events and concerts at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, according to a statement on Friday.

The move came after several local media reports surfaced of residents near the stadium complaining about the noise levels during concerts.

“This decision is part of a series of measures that the club has been taking to ensure strict compliance with current municipal regulations during concerts,” the club said.

“Despite the soundproofing conditions of the stadium and the reinforcement measures that have been undertaken, compliance with said regulations by the various organisers and promoters has been affected by the great challenge that it has meant for them to take into account all its precepts.”

While the South Korean music show — Music Bank — scheduled for October 12 has been cancelled, new dates and details will be announced soon for Spanish artists, Dellafuente and Aitana, pushing it back from November to December.

“In addition to concerts, the Bernabeu is prepared to host a large number of events and shows, which will continue to take place as part of the stadium’s operation project,” the club added.

